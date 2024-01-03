Falcons designate linebacker Troy Andersen to return from injured reserve

FLOWERY BRANCH — Linebacker Troy Andersen was designated to return from injured reserve by the Falcons on Wednesday.

It opens his 21-day window to be activated with one game to play. If the Falcons make the playoffs, he’d have at least two weeks to attempt to return.

Andersen, who opened the season as a starter, sustained a torn pectoral muscle Sept. 24 in a 20-6 loss to the Lions.