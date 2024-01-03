Falcons designate linebacker Troy Andersen to return from injured reserve

FLOWERY BRANCH — Linebacker Troy Andersen was designated to return from injured reserve by the Falcons on Wednesday.
It opens his 21-day window to be activated with one game to play. If the Falcons make the playoffs, he’d have at least two weeks to attempt to return.
Andersen, who opened the season as a starter, sustained a torn pectoral muscle Sept. 24 in a 20-6 loss to the Lions.
He participated in practice with the team in the indoor facility Wednesday.
Andersen was taken 48th overall in 2022. He played in all 17 games and made five starts last season as a rookie.
Andersen, who’s 6-foot-4 and 239 pounds, showed his athletic ability as a rookie. Rashaan Evans, the Falcons’ leading tackler in 2022, was not resigned in free agency.
Andersen, who played at Montana State, played multiple positions in college on defense and offense, had 62 tackles, three tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble in 2022. He played 481 defensive snaps (43%).
He had 10 tackles in the season-opening win over the Panthers. He suffered a concussion and missed the second game against the Packers. He had nine tackles in the loss to Detroit before his injury.
