ajc logo
X

Day 3: Falcons add cornerback, center in fourth round

Darren Hall had the reputation of a playmaker at San Diego State. (Associated Press)
Darren Hall had the reputation of a playmaker at San Diego State. (Associated Press)

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Falcons added to the secondary and the offensive line in the fourth round of the draft on Saturday.

The drafted cornerback Darren Hall from San Diego State with the 108th overall pick in the draft and then picked up center Drew Dalman with the 114th overall pick they acquired in a trade with the Broncos.

Dalman is the son of former Stanford and San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Chris Dalman, who was also a former assistant coach with the Falcons.

Stanford center Drew Dalman called the signals up front for the offensive line.
Stanford center Drew Dalman called the signals up front for the offensive line.

AJC’S POSITION-BY-POSITION NFL DRAFT SERIES

QUARTERBACKS: How far will Justin Fields drop in draft? Top 10 QBs

RUNNING BACKS: Plenty of prospects to pick from | Top 10 RBs

WIDE RECEIVERS: Draft deep with talent | Top 10 WRs

TIGHT ENDS: Ability to create mismatches is key | Top 10 TEs

OFFENSIVE TACKLES: A ‘nasty’ bunch | Top 10 OTs

OFFENSIVE GUARDS/CENTERS: The men in the middle | Top 10 C/OGs

END RUSHERS: Pass on this draft stock | Top 10 DEs

DEFENSIVE TACKLES: One star among lackluster block | Top 10 DTs

LINEBACKERS: Deep class for position | Top 10 LBs

CORNERBACKS: Plethora of options for first two rounds | Top 10 CBs

SAFETIES: Falcons likely will add position player | Top 10 Safeties

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top