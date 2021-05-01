Day 3: Falcons add cornerback, center in fourth round

The Falcons added to the secondary and the offensive line in the fourth round of the draft on Saturday.
The drafted cornerback Darren Hall from San Diego State with the 108th overall pick in the draft and then picked up center Drew Dalman with the 114th overall pick they acquired in a trade with the Broncos.
Dalman is the son of former Stanford and San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Chris Dalman, who was also a former assistant coach with the Falcons.
AJC’S POSITION-BY-POSITION NFL DRAFT SERIES
QUARTERBACKS: How far will Justin Fields drop in draft? | Top 10 QBs
RUNNING BACKS: Plenty of prospects to pick from | Top 10 RBs
WIDE RECEIVERS: Draft deep with talent | Top 10 WRs
TIGHT ENDS: Ability to create mismatches is key | Top 10 TEs
OFFENSIVE TACKLES: A ‘nasty’ bunch | Top 10 OTs
OFFENSIVE GUARDS/CENTERS: The men in the middle | Top 10 C/OGs
END RUSHERS: Pass on this draft stock | Top 10 DEs
DEFENSIVE TACKLES: One star among lackluster block | Top 10 DTs
LINEBACKERS: Deep class for position | Top 10 LBs
CORNERBACKS: Plethora of options for first two rounds | Top 10 CBs
SAFETIES: Falcons likely will add position player | Top 10 Safeties
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now