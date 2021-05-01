Fourth-rounder Drew Dalman is no stranger to Falcons franchise

Their individual stories to this point have a parallel, too. Chris wasn’t taken until the sixth round of the 1993 NFL draft. Like his son, Chris was considered an undersized offensive lineman at 6-foot-3 and 287 pounds. Drew is 6-3 and 299 pounds with 32-inch arms, which isn’t the ideal length NFL executive and scouts traditionally look for.

The new Falcons center said he understands why he received questions on that subject during his team interviews in the pre-draft process. But Dalman is confident about his tape instead of certain measurables that often are nitpicked.

Having seen his father go through the same process has provided some reassurance.

“First and foremost I’ve been absolutely spoiled with an awesome teacher and a coach for most of my life,” Dalman said. “That’s been absolutely huge, building my confidence, building my skill set to be able to handle things like that. And just knowing there’s a guy who is a similar body to me that has done it. I have confidence in myself and who I’ve played against so far. I feel really good about what I’m going to do in the NFL.”

At Stanford, Dalman played some guard, making him a candidate to play multiple positions with the Falcons. However, it’s plausible that Dalman competes with Matt Hennessy, the Falcons’ third-round selection a year ago, for the starting center spot.

Whoever wins the job will replace Alex Mack, the Falcons’ starting center from 2016-20. That will be a tall order, considering the responsibilities Mack held, such as relaying the various run block calls and blitz pickups.

However, Dalman was responsible for this information at Stanford while operating in a zone-heavy pro-style scheme. This could make him a fit to be the heir apparent at the position.

“In the run game, I’m declaring the ‘Mike,’ which is setting the point where everyone is starting from on the offensive line,” Dalman said. “And then I was handling the pass protections so the quarterback has one less thing to worry about. He can just focus on the receivers, the coverage and things like that. He knew the offensive line would handle all the blitzers and everything.”

Dalman hopes he can bring the Falcons some needed stability on an offensive line that ranked 27th in rushing and allowed quarterback Matt Ryan to be sacked 41 times in 2020.

Throughout his career to date, Dalman has enjoyed the benefit of having a former professional player and coach as a father to help him along the way.

Returning to his old football playground in Flowery Branch is certainly a bonus, too.

“(My father’s) a guy who, by example, has shown me how being prepared, how working hard, how taking the weight room seriously, (taking) practice seriously can lead to a successful career,” Dalman said. “Seeing that for me has been huge and molding my mindset for the game.”