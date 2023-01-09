ajc logo
X

Blank announces promotions for five senior executives

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

Arthur Blank announced the promotions of five senior executives to new roles and responsibilities within the Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) portfolio on Monday. AMBSE includes the Falcons, Atlanta United and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Steve Cannon, currently CEO of AMBSE, has been named vice chairman of AMBSE. Rich McKay has been named CEO of AMBSE and will continue in his role as CEO of the Atlanta Falcons. Greg Beadles has been elevated to president of the Falcons and has assumed day-to-day leadership of all business functions for the franchise. AMBSE Chief Revenue Officer Tim Zulawski has been elevated to president of AMBSE and a search for a new chief commercial officer to oversee sponsorship will begin shortly. Dietmar Exler has been promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and continues as CEO of the Arthur M. Blank Family Office.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Sound familiar? Falcons carry high hope into offseason11h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Desmond Ridder finished late-season audition at 2-2
10h ago

Georgia players, coaches get reassurance after Damar Hamlin scare
10h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ opponents are set for 2023 season
9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ opponents are set for 2023 season
9h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Countdown to national championship: Three questions with the quarterbacks
19h ago
The Latest

Falcons playtime percentage breakdown vs. Buccaneers
32m ago
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons laying foundation for the future
3h ago
Falcons’ opponents are set for 2023 season
9h ago
Featured

Know Your Dawgs: National Championship game preview
22h ago
Photos: Bulldogs arrive for national championship game
One beloved Georgia bulldog will miss the college championship game
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top