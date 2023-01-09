Blank announces promotions for five senior executives

Steve Cannon, currently CEO of AMBSE, has been named vice chairman of AMBSE. Rich McKay has been named CEO of AMBSE and will continue in his role as CEO of the Atlanta Falcons. Greg Beadles has been elevated to president of the Falcons and has assumed day-to-day leadership of all business functions for the franchise. AMBSE Chief Revenue Officer Tim Zulawski has been elevated to president of AMBSE and a search for a new chief commercial officer to oversee sponsorship will begin shortly. Dietmar Exler has been promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and continues as CEO of the Arthur M. Blank Family Office.