5 things to know about the Falcons on Monday

Here are five things to know about the Falcons on Monday:
1. Draft is finally here. The Falcons hold the fourth overall pick in the draft, which is starts at 8 p.m. Thursday and runs through Saturday in Cleveland, Ohio.
2. Who’s picking? Here’s some advice for new general manager Terry Fontenot and his new lieutenants Kyle Smith and Dwuane Jones from Pro Football Hall of Famer Gil “The Godfather” Brandt and former Tampa Bay general manager Mark Dominik.
3. Falcons options. The Falcons have studied the quarterback prospects very closely, but could also take an offensive tackle, tight end or trade their pick in the first round to amass picks to fix their defense which ranked 29th of 32 in yards allowed (398.4) and 25th in points allowed (29.9 per game) in 2020.
4. Chris Lindstrom to help. Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom will make the Falcons selection in the second or third round.
5. Georgia flavor. Former Clemson standout Trevor Lawrence, of Cartersville, and Ohio State’s Justin Fields, of Harrison High, are expected to be selected in the top 10 of the NFL draft. Here’s a look at the history of quarterbacks from Georgia being taken in the NFL draft.
Credit: AJC
