ajc logo
X

5 things to know about the Falcons on Monday

Credit: AJC

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah discusses the top quarterbacks in the draft, including Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Trey Lance.

Credit: AJC

Atlanta Falcons | 34 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Here are five things to know about the Falcons on Monday:

1. Draft is finally here. The Falcons hold the fourth overall pick in the draft, which is starts at 8 p.m. Thursday and runs through Saturday in Cleveland, Ohio.

2. Who’s picking? Here’s some advice for new general manager Terry Fontenot and his new lieutenants Kyle Smith and Dwuane Jones from Pro Football Hall of Famer Gil “The Godfather” Brandt and former Tampa Bay general manager Mark Dominik.

3. Falcons options. The Falcons have studied the quarterback prospects very closely, but could also take an offensive tackle, tight end or trade their pick in the first round to amass picks to fix their defense which ranked 29th of 32 in yards allowed (398.4) and 25th in points allowed (29.9 per game) in 2020.

4. Chris Lindstrom to help. Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom will make the Falcons selection in the second or third round.

5. Georgia flavor. Former Clemson standout Trevor Lawrence, of Cartersville, and Ohio State’s Justin Fields, of Harrison High, are expected to be selected in the top 10 of the NFL draft. Here’s a look at the history of quarterbacks from Georgia being taken in the NFL draft.

Credit: AJC

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah offers his opinion on whether Atlanta should draft for now (TE Kyle Pitts) or future (QBs Trey Lance or Justin Fields).

Credit: AJC

AJC’S POSITION-BY-POSITION SERIES

QUARTERBACKS: How far will Justin Fields drop in draft? Top 10 QBs

RUNNING BACKS: Plenty of prospects to pick from | Top 10 RBs

WIDE RECEIVERS: Draft deep with talent | Top 10 WRs

TIGHT ENDS: Ability to create mismatches is key | Top 10 TEs

OFFENSIVE TACKLES: A ‘nasty’ bunch | Top 10 OTs

OFFENSIVE GUARDS/CENTERS: The men in the middle | Top 10 C/OGs

END RUSHERS: Pass on this draft stock | Top 10 DEs

DEFENSIVE TACKLES: One star among lackluster block | Top 10 DTs

LINEBACKERS: Deep class for position | Top 10 LBs

CORNERBACKS: Plethora of options for first two rounds | Top 10 CBs

SAFETIES: Falcons likely will add position player | Top 10 Safeties

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top