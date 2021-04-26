5 things to know about the Falcons on Monday

1. Draft is finally here. The Falcons hold the fourth overall pick in the draft, which is starts at 8 p.m. Thursday and runs through Saturday in Cleveland, Ohio.

2. Who’s picking? Here’s some advice for new general manager Terry Fontenot and his new lieutenants Kyle Smith and Dwuane Jones from Pro Football Hall of Famer Gil “The Godfather” Brandt and former Tampa Bay general manager Mark Dominik.