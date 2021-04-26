Long history of quarterbacks from Georgia high schools in NFL

When Trevor Lawrence AND Justin Fields are taken in the 2021 NFL Draft, it will mark the second time since 2017 that two quarterbacks from Georgia high schools are selected in the same draft.
When they take their first snaps in the pros, they’ll join a small fraternity of nearly 20 men, who have played in nearly 600 NFL games — including a Super Bowl — dating back to 1966.
Lawrence (Cartersville) and Fields (Harrison) will join five former Georgia high school quarterbacks on NFL rosters: Steelers’ Joshua Dobbs (Alpharetta), Bills’ Jake Fromm (Houston), Washington’s Taylor Heinicke (Collins Hill), Patriots’ Cam Newton (Westlake) and Texans’ DeShaun Watson (Gainesville).
Fromm, designated by Buffalo as its quarantine quarterback his rookie season, has yet to play in an NFL game. He, too, will join this list with his first officials stats:
Timeline of Georgia quarterbacks in NFL
-
1966-1968
Larry Rakestraw (West Fulton) - Selected in the eighth round by Chicago in 1964, the former Georgia Bulldog appeared in 13 games, making four starts across three seasons.
-
1968
Dewey Warren (Herschel V. Jenkins) - A sixth-round selection by the Bengals out of Tennessee, Warren played in seven games, starting three, his lone year in the league.
-
1968-1976
Sam Wyche (North Fulton) - Wyche signed on with Cincinnati, serving as Dewey Warren's backup his rookie season. He appeared in 47 games with the Bengals, Washington, Lions and Cardinals, starting just nine in Cincinnati. He went to Super Bowl VII with Washington, but did not play.
-
1973-1981
Bobby Scott (Rossville) - Drafted 240th overall by the Saints out of Tennessee. Appeared in 41 games, making 14 starts across 9 seasons in New Orleans.
-
1977-1983
David Whitehurst (Walker) - Whitehurst was an eighth-round pick out of Furman by Green Bay, where he compiled a 16-20-1 record as a starter.
-
1977-1982
Matt Robinson (North Springs) - The Jets selected the Georgia Bulldog in the ninth round (227th overall). He appeared in 35 games, making 13 starts for New York. He finished his career with the Broncos and Bills.
-
1987
Mike Kelley (Westside) - The Georgia Tech quarterback was drafted by the Falcons in the sixth round of the 1982 Draft. He went on to play in the USFL, but played in three NFL games for the Chargers are a replacement player during the 1987 player strike.
-
1995-2000
Eric Zeier (Marietta) - The Georgia Bulldog was a third-round pick by Cleveland. He completed 301 of 537 passes with the Browns, Ravens and Bucs over five seasons.
-
2001-2004
Quincy Carter (Southwest DeKalb) - A second-round pick out of Georgia by the Cowboys, Carter made 31 starts for Dallas. He completed 56.5% of his passes during his tenure with the Cowboys and Jets.
-
2006-2011
Charlie Whitehurst (Chattahoochee) - The son of David Whitehurst was a third-round pick out of Clemson by the Chargers. Charlie Whitehurst appeared in 26 games for six teams - Chargers, Seahawks, Titans, Colts, Browns - over eight seasons.
-
2011-Present
Cam Newton (Westlake) - Drafted first overall by Carolina out of Auburn. More than 130 starts with the Panthers and Patriots. A 3-4 playoff record, includes Super Bowl appearance.
-
2011-2017
T.J. Yates (Pope) - A fifth-round pick out of North Carolina by the Texans, Yates started in 10 of 22 games with Houston. He served as a backup on the Falcons and Dolphins.
-
2014
Connor Shaw (Flowery Branch) - An undrafted free agent out of South Carolina, Shaw was signed by Cleveland and appeared in one game for the Browns. He also was on the Chicago Bears.
-
2014-2015
Zach Mettenberger (Oconee County) - Mettenberger was a sixth-round selection out of LSU by the Titans, where he threw 2,347 yards in 14 games (10 as a starter).
-
2015-Present
Taylor Heinicke (Collins Hill) - Heinicke went undrafted out of Old Dominion. He has been signed by the Vikings, Patriots, Texans, Panthers and Washington, appearing in eight games with Washington, Houston and Carolina.
-
2017-Present
Deshaun Watson (Gainesville) - The 12th overall pick out of Clemson by the Texans, Watson has made 53 starts, and led the league in passing in 2020.
-
2018-Present
Joshua Dobbs (Alpharetta) - The 135th overall pick by the Steelers out of Tennesee, Dobbs has appeared in six games across two seasons.