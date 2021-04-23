Chris Lindstrom to announce Falcons’ second-round pick

The top two quarterbacks from Georgia, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields, will participate virtually in the 2021 NFL draft, which begins Thursday and runs through Saturday in Cleveland.
The league announced the 13 players who will participate on-site, 45 virtually and a slew of current and 32 current or former players, including Pro Football Hall of Famers, who’ll present their team’s second- or third-round picks.
Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom will reveal the selection for the team in the second round Friday. If the pick is traded, he’ll present the third-round pick.
North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, potential picks for the Falcons, will be on-site for the draft. Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell, another possible future Falcon, will participate virtually.
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and BYU quarterback Zach Wilson also will attend the draft.
Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell and defensive end/linebacker Azeez Ojulari will participate virtually.
