Kirk Cousins to throw out first pitch at Braves game

Here is another Welcome to Atlanta moment for Kirk Cousins.

The new Falcons quarterback is scheduled to throw out the first pitch at the Braves game Sunday. The Braves host the Rangers in a 7:10 p.m. start on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball.” It’s the final of a three-game series against the defending World Series champions.

Cousins signed with the Falcons this offseason as a free agent.