$10 million worth of damages done by protestors, Atlanta mayor says
Kirk Cousins to throw out first pitch at Braves game

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins address his remarks during his introductory press conference at the Falcons practice facility in Flowery Branch on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

By AJC Sports
20 minutes ago

Here is another Welcome to Atlanta moment for Kirk Cousins.

The new Falcons quarterback is scheduled to throw out the first pitch at the Braves game Sunday. The Braves host the Rangers in a 7:10 p.m. start on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball.” It’s the final of a three-game series against the defending World Series champions.

Cousins signed with the Falcons this offseason as a free agent.

Cousins and his wife were spotted at the recently completed Masters tournament in Augusta – another on the must to-do list for Atlantans.

