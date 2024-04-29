Atlanta Braves

Braves Nation: An 0.86 ERA over past six games

Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried throws a pitch against Miami Marlins in the ninth inning at Truist Park in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried (54) has thrown a complete game to win over Miami Marlins. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried throws a pitch against Miami Marlins in the ninth inning at Truist Park in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried (54) has thrown a complete game to win over Miami Marlins. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By AJC Sports
32 minutes ago

Worried about the Braves starting pitching?

You shouldn’t be if the last six games are any indication.

Over the just completed series with the Marlins and Guardians at Truist Park, the Braves went 5-1, part of a 7-2 homestand (including the Rangers) for the team with baseball’s best record at 19-7.

In that span, Braves starters combined for an 0.86 ERA. That’s just four earned runs over 42 innings. They also combined to go 3-0 with eight walks and 30 strikeouts. Not bad.

The run encompasses Bryce Elder’s return and a complete run of the five in the present starting rotation.

Overall, Braves starters have a 3.72 ERA, 10th best in baseball and fifth-best in the National League behind the Phillies (2.36), Pirates (3.48), Dodgers (3.55) and Giants (3.67).

Here’s a look at the past six games:

April 22 vs. Marlins (3-0 win): Bryce Elder – 6.1 IP, 8 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, W

April 23 vs. Marlins (5-0 win): Max Fried – 9 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K, W

April 24 vs. Marlins (4-3 win, 10 innings): Reynaldo Lopez – 7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, ND

April 26 vs. Guardians (6-2 win): Chris Sale – 7 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, W

April 27 vs. Guardians (4-2 loss, 11 innings): Charlie Morton – 7 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, ND

April 28 vs. Guardians (4-3 win, 10 innings): Bryce Elder – 5.1 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K, ND

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Polls open: Early voting starts in Georgia primary election1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Kamala Harris to kick off economic tour with Atlanta visit today

Credit: Ben Hendren

Amid protest tensions, Emory tries to focus on graduation

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

More Democratic voters move to Georgia ahead of upcoming elections
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

More Democratic voters move to Georgia ahead of upcoming elections
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

OPINION
DOWNEY: Books don’t endanger Cobb students. Politics do
The Latest

Credit: Mike Stewart/AP

Listen: Braves win series over Guardians
1h ago
Austin Riley’s walk-off hit gives Braves series win over Guardians
Braves miss their chances, lose to Guardians in 11 innings
Featured

Credit: AJC

AJC, Atlanta Civic Circle launch voter resource for May 21 primary
Georgia finishes NFL draft with eight Bulldogs drafted, with two added Saturday
Atlanta says goodbye to producer Rico Wade at funeral (Photos, story)