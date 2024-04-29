Braves Nation: An 0.86 ERA over past six games

Worried about the Braves starting pitching?
You shouldn’t be if the last six games are any indication.
Over the just completed series with the Marlins and Guardians at Truist Park, the Braves went 5-1, part of a 7-2 homestand (including the Rangers) for the team with baseball’s best record at 19-7.
In that span, Braves starters combined for an 0.86 ERA. That’s just four earned runs over 42 innings. They also combined to go 3-0 with eight walks and 30 strikeouts. Not bad.
The run encompasses Bryce Elder’s return and a complete run of the five in the present starting rotation.
Overall, Braves starters have a 3.72 ERA, 10th best in baseball and fifth-best in the National League behind the Phillies (2.36), Pirates (3.48), Dodgers (3.55) and Giants (3.67).
Here’s a look at the past six games:
April 22 vs. Marlins (3-0 win): Bryce Elder – 6.1 IP, 8 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, W
April 23 vs. Marlins (5-0 win): Max Fried – 9 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K, W
April 24 vs. Marlins (4-3 win, 10 innings): Reynaldo Lopez – 7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, ND
April 26 vs. Guardians (6-2 win): Chris Sale – 7 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, W
April 27 vs. Guardians (4-2 loss, 11 innings): Charlie Morton – 7 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, ND
April 28 vs. Guardians (4-3 win, 10 innings): Bryce Elder – 5.1 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K, ND
