Braves Nation: An 0.86 ERA over past six games

In that span, Braves starters combined for an 0.86 ERA. That’s just four earned runs over 42 innings. They also combined to go 3-0 with eight walks and 30 strikeouts. Not bad.

The run encompasses Bryce Elder’s return and a complete run of the five in the present starting rotation.

Overall, Braves starters have a 3.72 ERA, 10th best in baseball and fifth-best in the National League behind the Phillies (2.36), Pirates (3.48), Dodgers (3.55) and Giants (3.67).

Here’s a look at the past six games:

April 22 vs. Marlins (3-0 win): Bryce Elder – 6.1 IP, 8 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, W

April 23 vs. Marlins (5-0 win): Max Fried – 9 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K, W

April 24 vs. Marlins (4-3 win, 10 innings): Reynaldo Lopez – 7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, ND

April 26 vs. Guardians (6-2 win): Chris Sale – 7 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, W

April 27 vs. Guardians (4-2 loss, 11 innings): Charlie Morton – 7 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, ND

April 28 vs. Guardians (4-3 win, 10 innings): Bryce Elder – 5.1 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K, ND