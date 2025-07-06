Defensive lineman from Florida commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has added a third defensive line piece to its 2026 recruiting class.

Freddie Wilson, a 6-foot-2, 265-pound rising senior, announced Sunday his intention to play for the Yellow Jackets starting 2026. Wilson is a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, chose Tech over Miami and Minnesota.

High school teammates with Tech freshman defensive lineman Derry Norris Jr., Wilson has nearly 20 scholarship offers. He took an official recruiting visit to Tech on June 13. He made 65 tackles (seven for a loss), and five sacks as a junior at Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Florida.