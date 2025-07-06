Georgia Tech
Defensive lineman from Florida commits to Georgia Tech

Cheerleaders take the field riding on the Ramblin Wreck car during Georgia Tech football team's annual White and Gold game in Atlanta on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

Cheerleaders take the field riding on the Ramblin Wreck car during Georgia Tech football team's annual White and Gold game in Atlanta on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Players split into two teams — Team Swarm and Team Wreck ‘Em — with some players being asked to play on both squads. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech has added a third defensive line piece to its 2026 recruiting class.

Freddie Wilson, a 6-foot-2, 265-pound rising senior, announced Sunday his intention to play for the Yellow Jackets starting 2026. Wilson is a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, chose Tech over Miami and Minnesota.

High school teammates with Tech freshman defensive lineman Derry Norris Jr., Wilson has nearly 20 scholarship offers. He took an official recruiting visit to Tech on June 13. He made 65 tackles (seven for a loss), and five sacks as a junior at Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Florida.

Wilson joins fellow defensive linemen Chris Carbin (Hillgrove) and Alex Willis (Orlando, Florida); tight ends Nathan Agyemang (Kell) and Jack Richerson (Marist); punter Jonathan Genty (Blessed Trinity); linebacker Kymani Morales (Fort Lauderdale, Florida); offensive linemen Bear Fretwell (Southeast Bulloch High) and Courtlin and Courtney Heard (East Coweta); wide receivers Jaffars Jean-Noel (Fort Lauderdale, Florida), Kentrell Davis (Birmingham, Alabama), Isaac Obrokta (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee), Jeremy Winston Jr. (Rome) and Darnell Collins (Rome); running back Xavier Rucker (Allatoona); defensive backs Jaedyn Terry (Manchester), Traeviss Stevenson (Brooks County) and Ladarrious Crumity (Madison, Florida); and linebacker CJ Gamble (Carrollton) as part of Tech’s ’26 recruiting class.

Tech’s recruiting class ranks 12th among ACC programs and 40th nationally.

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

