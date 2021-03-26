Georgia Bulldogs get another commitment from 5-star recruit

“Georgia is right down the road,” Starks told DawgNation. “The first time I ever went to Georgia it clicked. It was like a relationship that I’ve never had with somebody before, that first time I met them. They are just really special to me.”

Starks was an important recruiting victory for UGA as well. Currently rated the No. 29 overall prospect in the country, Starks is the ninth commitment for the Bulldogs in the Class of 2022 and moves them past Alabama and LSU to No. 1 in the SEC and No. 2 in the nation in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Georgia hopes to sustain its recruiting momentum at least through the weekend as Jalon Walker, a 4-star linebacker from Salisbury, N.C., is set to announce decision. Rated the No. 50 overall prospect for 22, Walker lists a final three of Georgia, Clemson and North Carolina.

2022 GEORGIA FOOTBALL COMMITMENTS

ATH Deyon Bouie, 5-11, 185, Bainbridge, 5-star

ATH Malaki Starks, 6-1, 200, Jefferson, 5-star

QB Gunner Stockton, 6-1, 220, Tiger, 5-star

DT Bear Alexander, 6-3, 325, Denton, Texas, 4-star

CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew, 6-0, 180, Snellville, 4-star

DE Darris Smith, 6-6, 225, Baxley, 4-star

LB C.J. Washington, 6-2, 220, Cedartown, 4-star

DT Tyre West, 6-3, 280, Tifton, 4-star

LB Donovan Westmoreland, 6-1, 210, Griffin, 4-star