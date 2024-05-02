Prop bets for Pacers vs. Bucks: Best picks ahead of Game 6 showdown

The opening round of the NBA Playoffs has been full of excitement with several series now concluded, and others coming down to the wire. As Indiana and Milwaukee get set for a pivotal Game 6, there are a few lines that stand out as the best prop bets for Pacers vs. Bucks.

Before the action gets underway, new users can secure the DraftKings Promo Code to Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets instantly. After placing a minimum of a $5 bet on DraftKings, first-time users will instantly receive eight (8) $25 Bonus Bets that they can use to wager on the Round 1 Eastern Conference Playoffs matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Best Bets for Bucks-Pacers: Three Props to Follow

The Pacers vs. Bucks series has been one of the most intriguing thus far in Round 1 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The Bucks entered the series without the services of former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo who is still dealing with a calf strain suffered late in the regular season, making this a much closer matchup than it initially appeared on paper.

After the Bucks took Game 1 at home, the Pacers came back firing and won the next three games of the series to make it 3-1 heading back to Milwaukee. To make matters even worse, the Bucks also lost star Point Guard Damian Lillard to injury during Game 4, however, there is speculation he could return in this series. With their backs against the wall, Milwaukee answered the bell winning Game 5 to stave off elimination and force a crucial Game 6 back in Indiana.

The Pacers now have the chance to close out the former NBA Champions at home in front of a crazed Indiana crowd, and hoops fans throughout the country will have the option to bet on the exciting action. Ahead of the Game 6 tip-off, here are the best prop bets for Pacers vs. Bucks.

Tyrese Haliburton Under 10.5 Assists (-155)

Haliburton has enjoyed an ultra-successful season, as the Pacers’ young Point Guard made his second consecutive All-Star selection in 2024. That being said, Haliburton has been dealing with injuries in the second half of the season, and it has carried over into the Playoffs as he continues to fight through a lingering back issue.

During the regular season, Haliburton led the league in set-ups, averaging a staggering 10.9 assists per game. However, that number has slightly dipped in the Playoffs, down to 9.2. Since Damian Lillard went down with an injury, the Bucks have been forced to play Patrick Beverley more minutes, and his defense has certainly impacted Haliburton, who has just 10 assists in his last two games combined.

Look for Beverly to continue hounding the Pacers’ young maestro, forcing the ball out of his hands early and often. The Under 10.5 Assists line at (-155) odds feels like a smart play for Haliburton tonight.

Myles Turner Over 2.5 Three-pointers (+120)

Myles Turner has been one of the more impressive performers for Indiana in Round 1, as the big man is averaging a Playoff career-best 22 points per game on 50.6% shooting and 42.4% from three. Turner has long been recognized as one of the league’s best floor-stretchers among Centers, and this matchup vs. Milwaukee has certainly played to his strengths.

The Bucks frequently play drop-coverage defense vs. the pick-and-roll/pop when Brook Lopez (Bucks starting Center) is in the game, meaning the Pacers’ big man (in this case, Turner) is often open to catch and shoot from beyond the arc. If Game 6 looks anything like the first four matchups in this series (in which Turner attempted 35 three-pointers), it could be another big night from downtown for Indiana’s stretch-five.

At (+120) odds, this feels like a steal for Turner to make Over 2.5 Three Pointers. The attempts should certainly be there, and with the big man converting at a 42.4% clip in this series, another hot shooting night should get it done.

Kris Middleton Over 24.5 Points (+120)

The Bucks are without their top two offensive players Damian Lillard and Giannis Anteokounmpo in this series, and after a Game 2 ankle injury, there was a fear Kris Middleton could be lost as well. But the sharpshooter has remained in the lineup for Milwaukee, and he’s been scorching hot of late averaging over 32 points per game in his last three contests.

While there is speculation Lillard and or Anteokounmpo could return for Game 6, a high probability remains that Middleton will be tasked with much of the heavy lifting offensively as the Bucks look to match the Pacers’ high-scoring output.

Even if it’s not a particularly efficient night from the floor, the Bucks will be forced to find offensive production from somewhere, and Middleton represents their most productive scorer with Lillard and Anteokounmpo injured. The (+120) odds feel like a value play for Kris Middleton to continue his hot shooting and go over 24.5 Points in this one.