A.M. ATL: What Morehouse thought of Biden

Today’s newsletter offers the latest on a fatal shooting at Kennesaw State, another UGA football player arrested on driving-related charges, and a card game inspired by Atlanta traffic. Plus: Where did Georgian Will Moseley finish in the “American Idol” finale?

But first, Joe Biden’s historic commencement address at Morehouse.

‘WE MADE HISTORY TODAY’

President Joe Biden capped off a visit to Atlanta with a 27-minute commencement speech at Morehouse College — a Sunday morning event that passed with its share of silent protest but little disruption.

During his address, Biden said he supports students and “peaceful nonviolent protest.” He added he’s “working around the clock” to stop the “heartbreaking” conflict in Gaza. (You can read the whole speech here.)

But what did graduates, parents and faculty think?

As you might expect, reactions ran the gamut. Here’s a quick sampling of what the AJC’s Ernie Suggs and other reporters heard on the ground at the iconic HBCU.

Associated professor Taura Taylor, who turned her back during Biden’s speech: “Once I knew that they weren’t gonna rescind on Biden being the speaker and his getting the honorary (degree), I knew I was going to do it. It was more so because of my values, but mostly about my students whose voices would not be heard. They could silently protest, but not disrupt.”

Tasha Davis, mother of new grad Quentin Patterson: “I prayed about it, and I had faith that the Morehouse community was going to do the right thing. I felt they were going to be peaceful and respectful to allow these young men their day.”

Devin Aiken, graduate from Kennesaw: “President Biden’s speech walked the line of getting his message across while also trying to relate to us young men of color. I’m glad it wasn’t a political rant, and I appreciate that he spoke about the issues in Palestine that people wanted to hear.”

Class valedictorian DeAngelo Fletcher, who called for a cease-fire in Gaza: “Some of you wore signs, but you did so in a dignified way. A way that made clear your stance, but didn’t dehumanize. We made history today. You showed the world why the world needs Morehouse.”

Neighboring Spelman College hosted its own share of history later Sunday, when Ketanji Brown Jackson — the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court — and esteemed actress Angela Bassett stopped by for commencement.

The message? “Raise your head and embody the queen you’ve been prepared to be.”

Find more coverage of college graduations across Georgia right here.

CAMPUS SHOOTING

Cobb County police arrested Samuel Harris, the man accused of shooting and killing Kennesaw State student Alasia Franklin in front of a residence hall Saturday. Authorities said Harris is not a student.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the victim’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time,” KSU President Kathy Schwaig said.

MORE TOP STORIES

» MARTA’s Airport station reopens today after six weeks of renovations — and just in time for the busy Memorial Day travel period.

» State tax revenue is down. But spending is up. And a budget surplus seems likely. The AJC’s James Salzer explains how all three of those things can be true at once.

» The weekend arrest of freshman receiver Sacovie White on reckless driving charges makes 17 vehicle-related incidents for the UGA football team since early 2023.

TRAFFIC ON DECK

Meet Evan Simmons, the local guy who created “Atlanta Traffic: The Card Game” and wants to get it into stores: “The goal of it is to finish your commute ... but as traffic events happen to you, that time goes up and up and up. So you’re constantly battling the amount of time left on your route.”

Relatable! But maybe not the best way to decompress?

NATION AND WORLD

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, also know as the “Butcher of Tehran,” died in a helicopter crash in the country’s mountainous northwest.

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs admitted to beating Cassie, an R&B singer and former girlfriend, after CNN released video of the 2016 attack. Combs called his actions “inexcusable.”

***

BRAVES BESTED

Bryce Elder struggled on the mound and the bats couldn’t muster much in the Braves’ 9-1 loss to the Padres.

On a happier note, rain nixed Saturday’s contest so we’ve got a doubleheader on tap today: Game 1 at 12:20 p.m., Game 2 at 6:20 p.m. Catcher Travis d’Arnaud should be back in the lineup for the nightcap.

In the wider world of sports:

Atlanta’s own Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves to a big Game 7 win over the Nuggets. They’ll play the Mavericks in the Western Conference finals, while the East features Celtics vs. Pacers.

Xander Schauffele won the PGA Championship. Scottie Scheffler finished eighth after a bizarre weekend that included being arrested.

PANDA DEPARTURE

We now have a (rough) departure date for Zoo Atlanta’s pandas, which are currently the only ones anywhere in the U.S. Zoo officials said they’ll head back to China sometime between October and December.

***

‘IDOL’ FINALE

Will Moseley, a country singer from south Georgia, finished second on “American Idol.” The runner-up thing is kind of a tradition around here.

ON THIS DATE

May 20, 1993

The final episode of the sitcom “Cheers” aired on NBC, with more than 80 million people watching Sam back out of his plan to move to California with Diane. (It’s been 30 years, spoiler rules don’t apply.)

It marked the second largest audience ever for a series finale, trailing only M*A*S*H’s 1983 farewell.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Clark Atlanta University held its commencement ceremony over the weekend, too — and AJC contributor Ben Hendren captured one graduate who was especially psyched to get a diploma. More photos here.

ONE MORE THING

Jeff Bezos’ rocket company sent a crew into space Sunday. Ed Dwight, NASA’s first Black astronaut candidate, was among them. “It was absolutely terrific,” the 90-year-old, who wasn’t picked to fly all those decades ago, said afterward. “I thought I really didn’t need this in my life, but now I need it in my life.”

Until next time.