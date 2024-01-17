FanDuel Georgia promo code: What to expect from an industry titan

FanDuel Georgia promo code: Everything to know

Although Georgia sports betting is not yet legal in a retail or online setting, there is a belief that 2024 could be the breakthrough year for the industry. FanDuel already operates daily fantasy sports services in Georgia, which should help to make it one of the initial operators to be available at the launch of GA online sports betting. It stands as the self-proclaimed “America’s No. 1 sportsbook” and has been immensely popular as a market share leader in several states.

When the state officially legalizes and launches online sportsbooks, it’s expected that the FanDuel Georgia promo will provide the enticing standard welcome offer that stands as one of the best overall Georgia sports betting promos. The links on this page will automatically apply the promo at sign-up, securing the offer when new users register.

Before everything is made available, let’s cover everything from top to bottom concerning the FanDuel Georgia bonus code including the launch date, promo details, how to claim the offer, how to bet, and more.

What to expect from FanDuel in Georgia

When a new state is set to launch legal sports betting, prospective users are always keyed in for a particular aspect, sign-up promos. These offers provide a fast start after registration, including a sportsbook bonus to get bettors up and running in the right direction. That said, many states have offered a run-up to legalization, providing an opportunity to claim added incentives through a pre-registration process.

Awaiting sports fans in the Peach State are hopeful that Georgia online sportsbooks will be legalized and launched in 2024, meaning a host of promo codes could be available in short order. The expected FanDuel GA promo is likely to provide a bet-and-get structure with somewhere between $150-$200 in bonuses for new users after winning an initial bet of at least $5. (This FanDuel promo code is already live in states where the sportsbook has been launched). Meanwhile, this offer is currently-live states will rival the incentive via the DraftKings Georgia promo code.

Here’s how to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code when it goes live:

Click the FanDuel Georgia promo code links on this page. Register for an account by providing the required information (full legal name, date of birth, phone number, etc.) Make a deposit and place a first bet of at least $5. Receive bonus bets.

FanDuel Georgia promo code launch details

FanDuel Georgia Promo Code Details ❗ Georgia legal betting status ❌ Retail: No

❌ Online: No ⭐ FanDuel Georgia availability ❌ Retail: No

❌ Online: No

✅ Daily Fantasy Sports: Yes ✍️ FanDuel promo code 💰 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets (if your first bet wins) 💲 Minimum deposit $10 ✅ Minimum betting age 21 🎲 Betting requirement 1x ➡️ App platforms iOS (Apple App Store), Android (Google Play Store), Web Browser 📲 App listed as FanDuel Sportsbook & Casino 🇺🇸 FanDuel available states AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY 📅 FanDuel Georgia launch date TBD 🗓️ Promo last verified Jan. 17, 2024

There have been multiple attempts to legalize Georgia sports betting in recent years, though none have been successful to this point. While 2023 did not produce the desired results, there is good reason to believe that the state could officially legalize and launch the industry in 2024.

In multiple states where FanDuel Sportsbook is available, a pre-registration period occurred before the official launch date. During this early sign-up period, FanDuel has provided bonuses to eligible users who register with the platform. It’s entirely possible that Georgia could see a pre-registration period and subsequent FanDuel pre-registration bonus.

Details on early sign-up for Georgia sports bettors should be revealed closer to an official legalization/launch date.

What makes the FanDuel Georgia promo code the best?

There are so many avenues to take when getting started with online sports betting, and the Georgia market should present a multitude of betting platforms. As such, it will certainly be a popular question to ask, what makes the FanDuel Georgia promo code the best? It’s a relevant question given that users will have access to a variety of Georgia sports betting promos.

But what is it that sets FanDuel apart from the competition? The answer is very simple, the FanDuel promo code is one of the most low-risk offers available to any new sports bettor. With only a $5 wager required to activate, there’s no wonder why so many new users opt to start their journey with FanDuel.

Providing an impressive $150 in bonus bets, the FanDuel bonus code sets up first-time bettors for success. With the ability to confidently place a $5 wager on a heavy favorite, FanDuel Sportsbook players will be up and running with bonus bets in no time at all using the promo codes linked on this page.

How to get the FanDuel Georgia promo code

Already offering daily fantasy sports in Georgia, there is the expectation that FanDuel will be among the first operators to launch when GA sports betting is available. FanDuel is one of the leading sportsbooks throughout the country, providing legal betting services in a myriad of states, and should soon add Georgia to that list.

In addition to agreeing to the FanDuel terms and conditions, eligible users will need to provide the following credentials in order to register for an account on FanDuel:

Full legal name

Date of birth

Phone number

Email address

Residential address

Last four digits of Social Security

Users will also need to enable the location services on their access devices when operating the FanDuel app. This is so that FanDuel can verify the user is within legal state sports betting boundaries.

Eligible bettors located in states where FanDuel Sportsbook has been launched can claim the welcome offer using the linked promos on this page.

Current FanDuel Georgia odds boosts and betting markets

The FanDuel app contains odds for both professional and collegiate sports with all of the major sports leagues and conferences, but there is certain to be a heightened interest to bet on local teams like the Falcons, Hawks, Braves, Atlanta United FC, and the Georgia Bulldogs.

On the hardwood, FanDuel carries odds for both NBA and College Basketball. The Atlanta Hawks will surely be a popular play when FanDuel Georgia Sportsbook is launched, allowing users to place wagers from game to game as well as placing futures bets.

Check out the latest Atlanta Hawks futures odds as of January 2024:

Atlanta Hawks odds to win the NBA Southeast Division (+2200)

Atlanta Hawks odds to win the NBA Eastern Conference (+7000)

Atlanta Hawks odds to win the NBA Championship (+12000)

Here are some other in-app promos for FanDuel bettors on January 2024:

NFL Playoffs Live Profit Boost

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost to use on a Live Wager on any NFL Playoff Game taking place on Jan. 13, 2024.

NFL Playoffs No-Sweat SGP

All customers get a No-Sweat Same Game Parlay to use on any NFL Playoff Game. Place a 3+ Leg SGP/SGP+ on any 1/13 NFL Game and if your bet loses, get a refund in bonus bets.

FanDuel Georgia promos & bonuses

Credit: FanDuel Credit: FanDuel

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets (if your first bet wins)

The FanDuel promo code (and expected FanDuel Georgia promo code) is a bet-and-get style offer with very low risk involved. With the links on this page activated, new users on FanDuel can bet a minimum of $5 and receive $150-$200 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager wins.

It’s expected that this offer, or a similar one, will serve as the FanDuel Georgia promo code, and users in states where FanDuel is already live can claim the offer with the linked promos on this page.

Gronk Kick of Destiny 2

Kick of Destiny is back and FanDuel is asking America, will Gronk Make or Miss? FanDuel Sportsbook users can make a free pick in the contest, and if right, they will win a share of $10,000,000 in Bonus Bets on Super Bowl Sunday! This is the second consecutive year FanDuel is running the free promotion for all eligible users.

Simply head over to the promos tab in the FanDuel app and make your pick, then tune in on Super Bowl Sunday to see if Gronk can make the 25-yard field goal.

Refer A Friend

FanDuel Sportsbook allows users to spread the fun and receive rewards in the process by referring other new bettors. In the FanDuel promos section, each user can copy the unique referral link to send to a friend. Then, once that friend deposits and wagers at least $10, both parties will receive $50 in bonus bets on FanDuel Sportsbook and $25 in credits on FanDuel Casino.

Do note the referred bettor must play through at least $10 on any FanDuel Casino game to unlock the $25 Casino Credit. All referral bonuses will then be paid out within 72 hours.

FanDuel Georgia Sportsbook features

Credit: FanDuel Credit: FanDuel

FanDuel is a top-tier online betting operator with numerous user-friendly features that help to make the sportsbook one of the best in the business. The bonuses and expected FanDuel Georgia promo code, (likely offering $150 in bonus bets) are not the only impressive aspects of FanDuel Sportsbook. Once launched in the Peach State, FanDuel users should have access to all of the following.

Early cash out

One of the best features of Fanduel Sportsbook, the early cash out allows users to protect their bets. With this feature, FanDuel bettors can call their ticket early and cash out the bet before the conclusion of the game they have wagered on while securing (partial) winnings. This feature is very important for parlays, as users have the opportunity to cash out the ticket with one or more leg(s) remaining on the parlay bet.

Live betting

With the live betting feature, FanDuel users never have to worry if they miss the start of the game. That’s because FanDuel live betting is available at nearly any point the game is being played, featuring up-to-the-minute odds. With the constant update of odds to reflect the ongoing status of the game being played, live betting presents the opportunity to bet at major points of value due to the swings in momentum of any given game.

Free contests

FanDuel Sportsbook also features free contests for users to enter like the Gridiron Shuffle’Em game. To view the available free contests on FanDuel Sportsbook, click the promos tab and browse through for your chance to potentially win with absolutely nothing at risk.

Georgia teams to bet on FanDuel

As soon as GA has officially launched online sports betting, fans in the Peach State will have the chance to wager on all of their favorite professional teams. While there has been no confirmation yet on the inclusion of collegiate sports betting, it’s safe to say there will be heightened demand for Georgia college sports to be included.

Georgia professional sports teams

Georgia Professional Sports Team League/Association 🏈 Atlanta Falcons NFL 🏀 Atlanta Hawks NBA ⚾ Atlanta Braves MLB ⚽ Atlanta United FC MLS

Georgia college sports teams

Assuming collegiate sports wagering will be legal in GA, betting on the Georgia Bulldogs will likely be a popular bet when online sportsbooks are finally available. In the event of legal in-state Georgia college sports betting, fans of Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, and more would also have the option to place bets on their favorite schools.

Georgia College Sports Team/School Conference Georgia Bulldogs SEC Georgia Southern Eagles Sun Belt Georgia State Panthers Sun Belt Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets ACC

FanDuel Sportsbook all sports to bet on

One of the calling cards of FanDuel Sportsbook is the impressive list of available sports and leagues for users to bet on. With US betting markets as well as international sporting events, college and professional, FanDuel is as good as it gets. Once the FanDuel GA promo code has been launched, eligible users can expect access to wager on all of the following action:

Australian Rules Football

Baseball

Basketball

Boxing

Cricket

Cycling

Darts

Football

Golf

Handball

Ice Hockey

Lacrosse

MMA

Motorsport

Rugby League

Rugby Union

Snooker

Soccer

Table Tennis

Tennis

Volleyball

FanDuel Georgia Sportsbook deposit options

FanDuel Sportsbook users have various deposit methods available to fund their account, including:

Online banking

Credit/debit card

PayPal

Wire Transfer

VIP ACH eCheck

FanDuel Prepaid Card

FanDuel Georgia Sportsbook withdrawal options

Bettors on FanDuel also have several withdrawal methods available to receive their payouts, including:

Online banking

PayPal

VIP Preferred eCheck

Wire Transfer

Checks

FanDuel Sportsbook legal and available states

While FanDuel is not yet available in Georgia, FanDuel Sportsbook has already been launched in various states:

Arizona

Colorado

Connecticut

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

Wyoming

As the legal sports betting industry continues to boom, FanDuel Sportsbook users can expect to see even more states added to this impressive list.

FanDuel Georgia promo code FAQ

Let’s go over some of the frequently asked questions relating to the FanDuel Georgia promo code.

What is the best FanDuel Georgia promo code?

TBD, FanDuel Sportsbook is not available in Georgia at this time: That being said, users in states where FanDuel Sportsbook has already been launched can claim an offer to bet $5, and get $150 in bonus bets (if their team wins) using the linked promos on this page.

When does FanDuel Georgia launch?

TBD, but prospective bettors are hopeful for a 2024 launch: Georgia has not yet legalized sports betting, but there is hope that 2024 could be the year when legal proceedings finally get across the line.

Is sports betting legal in Georgia?

No, Georgia has not legalized sports betting: Neither retail nor online sports betting are legal in Georgia at this point.

Is FanDuel legal in Georgia?

Somewhat: FanDuel operates in Georgia from a daily fantasy sports perspective, however, not in a sportsbook setting as Georgia sports betting is not yet legal.

Is the FanDuel promo code legit?

Yes, the FanDuel promo code is a safe and trusted sportsbook bonus: The FanDuel promo code is already available in several states throughout the country, providing $150 in bonus bets for users that win their $5 qualifying bet.