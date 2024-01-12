DraftKings Georgia promo code: What to expect from sportsbook giant

So before everything gets underway, let’s cover what is expected to be one of the leading Georgia sports betting promos, including the launch date, and what to expect in terms of the potential bonus code and how to get the promo when the curtain comes up.

Best DraftKings Georgia promo code

Always one of the most enticing aspects of a new state launching online sports betting is the possibility of claiming new user promo codes. These welcome offers from various sportsbook operators allow bettors to get off to a fast start with sports betting bonuses to boost their accounts.

Prospective users are hopeful that Georgia online sports betting will be legalized and launched in 2024, bringing with it a plethora of sign-up bonuses. The expected DraftKings GA promo is yet to be determined, but it’s reasonable to expect something in the neighborhood of a bet $5, get $200 bonus. (This DraftKings promo code is available in states where the sportsbook has been launched).

Here’s how to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook bonus code when the state goes live:

Click on the DraftKings Georgia promo code links on this page. Register for an account by providing the required information (full legal name, date of birth, phone number, etc.). Make a deposit and place a qualifying bet of at least $5. Receive $200 in bonus bets instantly applied to your account (typically divided into a number of separate bonus bets).

The likely DraftKings Georgia bonus code is completely guaranteed, meaning users will receive an amount of bonus bets no matter the win/loss result of their initial qualifying wager.

DraftKings Georgia promo code launch details

DraftKings Georgia Promo Code Details ❗ Georgia legal betting status ❌ Retail: No

❌ Online: No ⭐ DraftKings Georgia availability ❌ Retail: No

❌ Online: No ✍️ DraftKings sign-up offer (in legal states) 💰 Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets 💲 Minimum deposit $5 ✅ Minimum betting age 21 🎲 Betting requirement 1x ➡️ App platforms iOS (Apple App Store), Android (Google Play Store), Web Browser 📲 App listed as DraftKings Sportsbook & Casino 🇺🇸 DraftKings available states AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY 📅 DraftKings Georgia launch date TBD 🗓️ Promo last verified Jan. 12, 2024

While the last few years have seen multiple attempts to legalize sports betting in Georgia, the state has not yet passed the necessary legislation to green-light the industry. Although 2023 ultimately proved to be another unsuccessful year, there is legitimate belief that the state could get legal betting over the line at some point in 2024.

In many states where DraftKings is already available, the official launch has been preceded by a pre-registration period, allowing eligible users to score bonuses just for signing up early. Prospective Georgia sports bettors are still waiting for the legalization of online sports betting but could end up with access to an early sign-up bonus before the DraftKings new user promo goes live.

What makes the DraftKings Georgia promo code the best?

For new or inexperienced sports bettors, getting started can be a bit of a process, as there are so many fantastic platforms to wager with. It’s very natural for those users to ask the question, what makes the DraftKings Georgia promo code the best? This is certainly worth a deeper dive, as it shouldn’t be much longer before fanatics in the Peach State have the ability to select their favorite Georgia sports betting promos.

So what separates the DraftKings bonus from the rest of the pack? To put it simply, the DraftKings welcome offer is the best sportsbook sign-up promo for two reasons: it’s low-risk and fully guaranteed. With the DraftKings promo code applied, users only need to wager a minimum of $5 to activate the $200 bonus.

The DraftKings promo code is fully guaranteed, meaning no matter the win/loss result of the $5+ qualifying wager, the user will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly. It’s safe to say DraftKings is an optimal platform for new users to get started with if and when Georgia online sportsbooks are made available.

How to get the DraftKings Georgia promo code

With an overwhelming presence across legal US sports betting markets, there is every reason to believe DraftKings will be one of the first online sportsbooks to launch in Georgia. Couple that with the fact that DraftKings already offers daily fantasy sports in the Peach State, and it should make for a smooth arrival once GA online sports betting is officially legalized and launched.

Eligible users will need to agree to the DraftKings Sportsbook terms and conditions and will be required to provide the following information in order to register for an account:

Full legal name

Date of birth

Email address

Phone number

Residential address

Last four digits of Social Security

In addition to this information, DraftKings users will be required to enable the location services on their access device. This is so that DK can verify the user is within legal state sports betting boundaries.

Prospective users located in states where DraftKings Sportsbook is already available can claim the welcome offer by clicking the linked promos on this page.

Current DraftKings Georgia odds boosts and betting markets

The DraftKings app features odds for both professional and collegiate sports throughout the country, but there’s no doubt that local teams like the Falcons, Hawks, Braves, Atlanta United FC, and the Georgia Bulldogs will be particularly popular plays.

In the hoops world, DraftKings is totally proficient with odds for both the NBA and College Basketball. The local Atlanta Hawks will be a popular bet when DraftKings Georgia is available, and users can wager game to game as well as play futures bets for their favorite teams.

Here are some of the most pertinent Atlanta Hawks odds to consider as of January 2024:

Atlanta Hawks odds to win the NBA Southeast Division (+1600)

Atlanta Hawks odds to win the NBA Eastern Conference (+8000)

Atlanta Hawks odds to win the NBA Championship (+18000)

Here are some other current in-app specials for bettors on DraftKings on Jan. 4, 2024:

Daily All Sport No Sweat Bet Token

Get a No Sweat Bet Token for any Same Game Parlay/Same Game Parlayx bet today

DraftKings Georgia promos & bonuses

Credit: DraftKings Credit: DraftKings

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets (instantly)

The standard DraftKings promo available at sign-up (which could end up being the DraftKings Georgia promo code) provides a terrific bet-and-get offer type. Applying this promo allows new users on DraftKings to bet a minimum of $5 and receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.

In addition to only requiring a minimal $5 qualifying bet, the DraftKings promo code is fully guaranteed. That means no matter the win/loss result of the initial qualifying wager, the user is guaranteed to receive an instant $200 in bonus bets.

No Sweat Bet tokens

DraftKings Sportsbook also provides bettors with access to daily No Sweat Bet tokens as a reward for wagering on the DraftKings platform. Available in the DraftKings promos section, these No Sweat Bet tokens provide users with free bet credits to wager stress-free and enjoy another way to win on DraftKings Sportsbook.

$1,000 Deposit match bonus

There is a $1,000 deposit match bonus available at sign-up for new users joining DraftKings Sportsbook, this can be selected in place of the bet $5, get $200 bonus offer. Applying this bonus allows new users at DraftKings to have their initial deposit matched (up to $1,000) in DraftKings bonus bets, providing additional funds to wager with.

DraftKings Georgia Sportsbook features

Credit: DraftKings Credit: DraftKings

DraftKings is a fantastic online betting platform and boasts several impressive sportsbook features to help create a unique user experience. In addition to the impending DraftKings GA promo code, Georgia sports bettors will have access to all of the following once DraftKings Georgia is live and available.

Odds boost

One of the best ways to win on DraftKings is by placing an odds boost bet. These promos increase the odds on select betting lines for a limited time, allowing users to lock in wagers with optimum value and potentially land a higher payout. Odds boosts are available for both new and existing users on DraftKings Sportsbook, providing all users with more ways to win.

Early cash-out

DraftKings allows users to protect their bets by taking up the early cash-out feature. With the early cash-out, users can finalize their tickets and call the bet before the conclusion of the game they have wagered on. To utilize this feature, head over to the betslip and press the button to cash out the ticket and secure (partial) winnings for the bet.

The early cash-out feature can be extremely clutch when playing parlays, as users can cash out the wager even with one or more leg(s) remaining in the parlay bet.

Live betting

Missing the start of the game is never an issue on DraftKings Sportsbook thanks to the live betting feature. With live betting, DraftKings users can jump into the action and place a bet at any point while the game is being played. Live betting odds are updated by the moment to reflect the status of the ongoing game being played, and the natural swings of momentums can create massive points of betting value.

To place a live bet, click the ‘Live In-Game’ tab on the DraftKings homepage to instantly pull up all the available live betting lines.

Flash betting

Live betting isn’t the only way to wager on DraftKings while a game is in action. Users also have the option to take up the flash betting feature to place wagers on particular outcomes within an ongoing game, betting from play to play.

To give an example, DraftKings Georgia players could place a flash bet to wager on the outcome of the next play in an Atlanta Falcons game, whether it be a Touchdown, incomplete pass, interception, fumble, or something else. Flash betting can be accessed via the sliding menu at the top of the screen in the DraftKings Sportsbook app and DraftKings Sportsbook website.

Georgia teams to bet on DraftKings

When online betting is legalized and launched in the Peach State, sports fans will have the opportunity to place legal wagers on all their favorite hometown teams. There is no word yet on whether or not in-state collegiate sports betting will be legal in GA, as this has varied by state.

Given the robust nature of the Georgia sports market, it’s fully expected that the demand to bet on local teams will be high. As such, Georgia sports bettors could have the option to place wagers on all of the following:

Georgia professional sports teams

Georgia professional sports team League/Association 🏈 Atlanta Falcons NFL 🏀 Atlanta Hawks NBA ⚾ Atlanta Braves MLB ⚽ Atlanta United FC MLS

In addition to the professional sports teams in Georgia, bettors could have the option to wager on in-state Georgia college sports.

Georgia college sports teams

Placing wagers on the Georgia Bulldogs will likely be a popular bet when GA online sportsbooks are finally available. In the event of legal in-state Georgia college sports betting, fans of Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, and more would also have access to place bets on their favorite collegiate squads.

Georgia college sports team/school Conference Georgia Bulldogs SEC Georgia Southern Eagles Sun Belt Georgia State Panthers Sun Belt Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets ACC

DraftKings Sportsbook all sports to bet on

DraftKings Sportsbook is equipped with an impressive selection of available sports to bet on, including professional and college games. As soon as the DraftKings Georgia promo is available, users in the Peach State can bet on all of the following sports with DK Sportsbook:

Australian Rules Football

Baseball

Basketball

Boxing

Cricket

Cycling

Darts

Football

Golf

Hockey

Lacrosse

MMA

Motorsports

Rugby

Snooker

Soccer

Tennis

DraftKings Georgia deposit options

Bettors on DraftKings Sportsbook have various deposit methods available to fund their account, including:

Credit/debit card

Online banking

PayPal

VIP ACH eCheck

Wire transfer

DraftKings gift card

Play+ prepaid card

DraftKings Georgia withdrawal options

Users on DraftKings Sportsbook also have several withdrawal methods available to receive payouts, including:

Online banking

PayPal

VIP preferred eCheck

Wire transfer

Check by mail

DraftKings Sportsbook legal and available states

Although it’s not yet available in Georgia, DraftKings Sportsbook has already been launched in various states, including:

Arizona

Colorado

Connecticut

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

Wyoming

This list should continue to grow as the legal sports betting industry expands throughout the country.

DraftKings Georgia promo code FAQ

Let’s go over some of the frequently asked questions regarding the expected DraftKings Georgia promo code.

What is the best DraftKings Georgia promo code?

The DraftKings Georgia promo code is not yet available: However, users in states where DraftKings Sportsbook is available can secure the welcome offer to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets by clicking the linked promos on this page.

Is sports betting legal in Georgia?

Not yet: There have been multiple attempts to legalize sports betting in Georgia over the years, but no GA bills have received the necessary votes to legalize the industry.

When will Georgia sports betting be available?

It’s unclear at this time: There is hope that 2024 will be the year when Georgia sports betting sees a legal breakthrough and is made available to the public.

Is DraftKings available in Georgia?

Only as a daily fantasy sports platform at this time: The hope is that Georgia will legalize and launch online sports betting in 2024, paving the way for DraftKings and other top operators to provide sports betting services in the Peach State.

Can I bet on Georgia college sports teams?

TBD: If and when Georgia sports betting is legalized, it’s likely that the issue of in-state collegiate betting will be a hot topic.

Does DraftKings GA Sportsbook have promos for existing users?

Yes, DraftKings Sportsbook provides bonuses and promos for both new and existing users: Some of the promos available to existing users include odds boosts, no sweat bets, and more.

Is the DraftKings promo code safe and trusted?

Yes, the DraftKings promo code is a totally legit sports betting bonus: The DraftKings Sportsbook promo code is already live and launched in a plethora of states throughout the country.