Caesars Sportsbook promo code AJC1000: Claim $1k Lions-Raiders bonus, last chance for $250 in KY

Caesars Sportsbook $1,000 FIRST BET BONUS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: AJC1000 STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up for Caesars with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code AJC1000 and score a fully-backed first bet worth up to $1,000. Kentuckians using the code AJCGET can place $50 on Lions-Raiders to receive $250 in bonus bets, win or lose.

Week 8 of the NFL season concludes with the Detroit Lions hosting the Las Vegas Raiders. Detroit is a significant home favorite tonight, where a win would push the NFC North leaders to an impressive 6-2 record. Meanwhile, the 3-4 Raiders can return to .500 with a road upset. Caesars lets new users tackle the game however they wish, promising to protect a losing wager with up to $1,000 in bonus bets. The first bet promotion applies to every state minus Kentucky, which has the “bet $50, get $250″ deal for one more night.

Activate our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AJC1000 here to place a first bet on Caesars worth $1,000. If you’re in Kentucky, lock in a “bet $50, get $250″ deal for Lions-Raiders with the promo code AJCGET here.

Bet Lions-Raiders with $1,000 first bet on Caesars or $50 KY offer

Online sportsbooks like Caesars occasionally protect losing wagers for new customers. But Caesars is among the few willing to cover four-digit losses, giving players up to $1,000 in security in case tonight’s game goes differently than expected.

Anyone within one of Caesars’ accepted playing areas can use the code AJC1000 to register. After creating an account, bet up to $1,000 on a Lions-Raiders prop like moneyline or point total. A victory always nets cash winnings, but a loss returns a one-time bonus bet and a second chance to make money this fall.

Monday night is the final opportunity Kentucky bettors have to claim a different offer than the $1,000 bet. If you’re in the Bluegrass State, the code AJCGET unlocks the “bet $50, get $250″ promotion. Risk just $50 on Lions-Panthers, and Caesars will issue $250 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome.

Score MNF promotion with Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Whether you’re in Kentucky or another Caesars state, tackle Lions-Raiders with an exceptional welcome offer after creating an account below:

Click here to trigger the Caesars Sportsbook promo code AJC1000.

Click here to activate the Kentucky-only code AJCGET.

Confirm your playing area and fill out the necessary account information.

Deposit cash through one of the accepted banking methods.

Place a qualifying first bet on Lions-Raiders.

Max. $1,000 for the regular welcome offer.



$50+ for the “bet $50, get $250″

Caesars pays all bonus bets out after settlement, along with cash winnings. Losing bettors from the $1,000 first bet promo get a single-use bonus bet to use on any sport. Kentuckians will get five weekly $50 bonus bets to satisfy the $250 payout.

Lions-Raiders betting odds

Spread Moneyline Total LV Raiders @ +7 (-110) +250 O 46 (-110) DET Lions -7 (-110) -320 U 46 (-110)

Even after a crushing loss in Week 7, the Lions are seven-point home favorites on Caesars. Detroit is 2-1 at Ford Field, while the underdog Raiders have just one win in four road games.

Caesars has several pre-boosted props and parlays for Monday Night Football, which you can tail on the app. Head to the “promotions” tab to opt into other offers, like a 25% odds boost on any player to score the game’s first touchdown.

Click here to unlock a $1,000 Lions-Raiders bet on Caesars through the Caesars Sportsbook promo code AJC1000. Eligible customers in Kentucky must register with the code AJCGET here for the limited-time “bet $50, get $250″ offer.

Caesars Sportsbook $1,000 FIRST BET BONUS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: AJC1000 STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.®️ Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.