Thinking about becoming an ER nurse? Here’s what to expect

To become an ER nurse, you’ll need to complete a few steps. Hopeful ER nurses must first earn either an ADN or a BSN from an accredited nursing program.

Once you’ve graduated, you will have to pass the NCLEX examination in order to become a registered nurse. The percentage of U.S. educated test takers that passed the exam on the first try fell from 88.2% in 2019 to 82.5% in 2021 to 80.9% in 2022. The pass rate in Georgia was 87.6% in 2021 for those taking the test for the first time. A total 749 people took the test in Georgia that year, with 656 ultimately passing the test on their first try.

Most emergency rooms will require two to three years of prior bedside nursing experience before hiring a candidate, with some requiring bedside nursing experience specifically in a medical-surgical unit or intensive care unit. According to Nurse.org, it is possible to find a position as an ER nurse without experience, but it can be difficult unless you’ve completed some sort of internship or externship with the hospital.

Finally, advanced certification, while not required, is a great way to separate your resume from the competition and to climb higher on the pay scale.

“The CEN exam is for nurses in the emergency department setting who want to demonstrate their expertise, knowledge and versatility in emergency nursing,” the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing reported. “BCEN is the only source for emergency nursing professionals and their employers to obtain recognized certification with proven results for greater knowledge and performance. Enhance your knowledge, your career, and patient care with specialty certification in emergency nursing.”

The Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing’s Certified Emergency Nurse (CEN) certification comes with a few requirements of its own: There is a $370 examination fee to take the three-hour timed exam necessary to earn the certification. Nurse.org also suggested that nurses should have two or more years of experience within the emergency room before pursuing a CEN.