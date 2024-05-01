Pulse

Cynthia Bailey’s Mother’s Day event to benefit fibroid foundation

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star to host brunch May 11 at Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta

Ladies, mark your calendars for an unforgettable Mother’s Day celebration that’s not just about brunch and bottomless drinks. The Fibroid Fighters Foundation will host a “Let’s Get Real About Fibroids” brunch featuring “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey and celebrity makeup artist Kym Lee from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 11 at the swanky Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta, according to a news release.

For those who don’t know, fibroids are growths (and are almost never cancerous) that develop in the uterus and can cause heavy periods, painful sex, pelvic pain, frequent bathroom breaks and a whole host of other uncomfortable symptoms, according to the Mayo Clinic. They affect 26 million women in the United States alone.

“Fibroid disease is an under-discussed medical condition that can impact not only a woman’s health and well-being, but her relationships, fertility, education, and career,” Yan Katsnelson, M.D., founder of Fibroid Fighters, said in a news release. “By raising awareness, women can learn about symptoms, seek diagnosis, and explore treatment options, such as non-surgical uterine fibroid embolization (UFE), which can improve their quality of life.”

This brunch isn’t just about the heavy stuff — you’ll get to connect with other women, share stories and learn valuable information about fibroids in a fun and supportive environment. Bailey, a fibroid survivor herself, will be joined by her sister Malorie Bailey and Eugenia Buie, founder of Overcomers Ministry Group and a Fibroid Fighters ambassador, for a panel discussion.

If you’ve been diagnosed with fibroids and want to know more about your options, this event could be perfect for you. All three women underwent a minimally invasive procedure called uterine fibroid embolization, which helped relieve their symptoms without going under the knife.

On the other hand, Lee’s experience with a hysterectomy shows why it’s important to be informed about all your treatment choices.

Grab your tickets here and get ready to celebrate Mother’s Day in style while taking charge of your health. Don’t miss out on this exclusive event — your uterus might thank you.

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

