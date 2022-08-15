Nurse.org’s 10 best nursing schools in Georgia

You likely have sentimental feelings toward the school that taught you to be nurse. But do you have bragging rights for being an alum of the best nursing school in Georgia?
Nurse.org selected a panel of five nurses who evaluated the Peach State’s institutions on a variety of factors, including:
- Reputation
- NCLEX pass rate
- Tuition
- Acceptance rate, when available
Only ACEN or CCNE accredited schools were eligible.
“Nursing students should factor in both benefits and costs,” Nurse.org wrote. “While some schools seem more attractive at first glance, what matters, in the end, is whether you received your degree and are able to get a job.”
With that in mind, here are the panel’s top 10 Georgia nursing schools:
1. Georgia Southwestern State University
Annual in-state tuition: $6,032
NCLEX pass rate: 96.88%
In-person: Yes
Online: Yes
Accelerated: Yes
Bridge: Yes
2. Emory University
Annual tuition: $57,120
NCLEX pass rate: 86.85%
In-person: Yes
Online: Yes
Accelerated: Yes
Bridge: No
3. Georgia State University
Annual in-state tuition: $8,948
NCLEX pass rate: 90.57%
In-person: Yes
Online: Yes
Accelerated: No
Bridge: Yes
4. Mercer University
Annual tuition: $51,140
NCLEX pass rate: 88.15%
In-person: Yes
Online: Yes
Accelerated: Yes
Bridge: Yes
5. Augusta University
Annual in-state tuition: $8,664
NCLEX pass rate: 91.05%
In-person: Yes
Online: Yes
Accelerated: Yes
Bridge: Yes
6. University of West Georgia
Annual in-state tuition: $5,476
NCLEX pass rate: 82.43%
In-person: Yes
Online: No
Accelerated: No
Bridge: No
7. Columbus State University
Annual in-state tuition: $5,464
NCLEX pass rate: 61.29%
In-person: Yes
Online: Yes
Accelerated: No
Bridge: Yes
8. Kennesaw State University
Annual in-state tuition: $6,898
NCLEX pass rate: 94.47%
In-person: Yes
Online: Yes
Accelerated: Yes
Bridge: No
9. Georgia College & State University
Annual in-state tuition: $7,508
NCLEX Pass rate: 92.45%
In-Person: Yes
Online: No
Accelerated: No
Bridge: No
10. Georgia Southern University
Annual in-state tuition: $5,464
NCLEX pass rate: 82.61%
In-person: Yes
Online: No
Accelerated: Yes
Bridge: Yes
Nurse.org points out annual tuition rates can vary based on financial aid, how many credits a student takes and more.
