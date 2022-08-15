BreakingNews
Superior Court judge lets Georgia’s abortion law stand during state challenge
ajc logo
X

Nurse.org’s 10 best nursing schools in Georgia

Combined ShapeCaption
Kennesaw State University welcomes the first recipients of the Wellstar-Tom and Betty Phillips Elite Honors Nursing Endowed Scholarship.This scholarship is the most recent gift from Tom Phillips, an emeritus member of the Wellstar Health System Board of Trustees.The $5 million endowment is a joint venture between Wellstar College, KSU Journey Honors College, Wellstar Health System, the KSU Foundation and Phillips.“It’s gratifying to finally meet the students benefiting from this scholarship,” Phillips said.In 2009, Phillips and his late wife, Betty, established the endowment to benefit both graduate and undergraduate students at Wellstar College of Health and Human Services

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Emory falls to No 2 in latest ranking by nursing website

You likely have sentimental feelings toward the school that taught you to be nurse. But do you have bragging rights for being an alum of the best nursing school in Georgia?

Nurse.org selected a panel of five nurses who evaluated the Peach State’s institutions on a variety of factors, including:

  • Reputation
  • NCLEX pass rate
  • Tuition
  • Acceptance rate, when available

Only ACEN or CCNE accredited schools were eligible.

ExploreHow Northside's extern program is preparing future nurses

“Nursing students should factor in both benefits and costs,” Nurse.org wrote. “While some schools seem more attractive at first glance, what matters, in the end, is whether you received your degree and are able to get a job.”

With that in mind, here are the panel’s top 10 Georgia nursing schools:

1. Georgia Southwestern State University

Annual in-state tuition: $6,032

NCLEX pass rate: 96.88%

In-person: Yes

Online: Yes

Accelerated: Yes

Bridge: Yes

2. Emory University

Annual tuition: $57,120

NCLEX pass rate: 86.85%

In-person: Yes

Online: Yes

Accelerated: Yes

Bridge: No

ExploreSisters come full circle at Northside labor and delivery

3. Georgia State University

Annual in-state tuition: $8,948

NCLEX pass rate: 90.57%

In-person: Yes

Online: Yes

Accelerated: No

Bridge: Yes

4. Mercer University

Annual tuition: $51,140

NCLEX pass rate: 88.15%

In-person: Yes

Online: Yes

Accelerated: Yes

Bridge: Yes

5. Augusta University

Annual in-state tuition: $8,664

NCLEX pass rate: 91.05%

In-person: Yes

Online: Yes

Accelerated: Yes

Bridge: Yes

6. University of West Georgia

Annual in-state tuition: $5,476

NCLEX pass rate: 82.43%

In-person: Yes

Online: No

Accelerated: No

Bridge: No

ExploreStudent loan forgiveness options for nurses

7. Columbus State University

Annual in-state tuition: $5,464

NCLEX pass rate: 61.29%

In-person: Yes

Online: Yes

Accelerated: No

Bridge: Yes

8. Kennesaw State University

Annual in-state tuition: $6,898

NCLEX pass rate: 94.47%

In-person: Yes

Online: Yes

Accelerated: Yes

Bridge: No

9. Georgia College & State University

Annual in-state tuition: $7,508

NCLEX Pass rate: 92.45%

In-Person: Yes

Online: No

Accelerated: No

Bridge: No

10. Georgia Southern University

Annual in-state tuition: $5,464

NCLEX pass rate: 82.61%

In-person: Yes

Online: No

Accelerated: Yes

Bridge: Yes

Nurse.org points out annual tuition rates can vary based on financial aid, how many credits a student takes and more.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks
Still in jail, rapper Young Thug sued over canceled Atlanta show3h ago
Mike Soroka set for rehab start Tuesday in Rome
3h ago
3 more Dollar General stores in Georgia face fines for OSHA violations
3h ago
Best players by position: Specialists earning high marks
8h ago
Best players by position: Specialists earning high marks
8h ago
List: Most wins over past decade by current Class 4A teams
8h ago
The Latest
‘Ensuring a healthier, brighter tomorrow’: Wellstar Foundation making a difference
26m ago
Do you know this woman? Belk wants to give her a shopping spree
Study: Women on this diet are 33% more likely to break a hip
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top