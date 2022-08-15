Nurse.org’s 10 best nursing schools in Georgia

With that in mind, here are the panel’s top 10 Georgia nursing schools:

Annual in-state tuition: $6,032

NCLEX pass rate: 96.88%

In-person: Yes

Online: Yes

Accelerated: Yes

Bridge: Yes

Annual tuition: $57,120

NCLEX pass rate: 86.85%

In-person: Yes

Online: Yes

Accelerated: Yes

Bridge: No

Annual in-state tuition: $8,948

NCLEX pass rate: 90.57%

In-person: Yes

Online: Yes

Accelerated: No

Bridge: Yes

Annual tuition: $51,140

NCLEX pass rate: 88.15%

In-person: Yes

Online: Yes

Accelerated: Yes

Bridge: Yes

Annual in-state tuition: $8,664

NCLEX pass rate: 91.05%

In-person: Yes

Online: Yes

Accelerated: Yes

Bridge: Yes

Annual in-state tuition: $5,476

NCLEX pass rate: 82.43%

In-person: Yes

Online: No

Accelerated: No

Bridge: No

Annual in-state tuition: $5,464

NCLEX pass rate: 61.29%

In-person: Yes

Online: Yes

Accelerated: No

Bridge: Yes

Annual in-state tuition: $6,898

NCLEX pass rate: 94.47%

In-person: Yes

Online: Yes

Accelerated: Yes

Bridge: No

Annual in-state tuition: $7,508

NCLEX Pass rate: 92.45%

In-Person: Yes

Online: No

Accelerated: No

Bridge: No

Annual in-state tuition: $5,464

NCLEX pass rate: 82.61%

In-person: Yes

Online: No

Accelerated: Yes

Bridge: Yes

Nurse.org points out annual tuition rates can vary based on financial aid, how many credits a student takes and more.

