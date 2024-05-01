United Methodists strike decades long ban on ordination of LGBTQ clergy

“It is time,” said the Rev. Brett Brett M. Opalinski, assistant dean of Methodist Studies at the Emory University’s Candler School of Theology and a delegate from a Florida conference. “So many have worked, fought and lost so many things, So many that God has called and claimed have been denied and turned away. So many allies have been rejected by churches and lost friendships.”

The morning action also removed a ban on annual conferences and denominational agencies from giving United Methodist funds to any “gay caucus group” or using funds to “promote the acceptance of homosexuality.”

Instead, according to UM News, the provision now says annual conferences and agencies should honor the denomination’s commitment not to reject lesbian or gay members.

Other items approved, according to UM News, include:

Erase the mandatory penalty of at least a one-year suspension without pay for clergy found guilty of officiating at same-sex weddings or unions. This was the denomination’s only chargeable offense with a mandatory penalty.

Allow gay clergy in good standing to be appointed across annual conference lines when their bishop can’t locate an appointment in their conference.

Set a moratorium on judicial proceedings related to the denomination’s bans against “self-avowed practicing” gay clergy and same-sex weddings. The moratorium will last until General Conference alters it.

Bishop Robin Dease, released a message to members of the North Georgia United Methodist Church, which covers an area north of Macon.

She said as a bishop it was hard not to be moved by the spiritual and emotional implications of what was happening.

“As you look at the voting, and the decisions being made, these delegates from all over the world are harbingers of a new expression of United Methodism,” she wrote. “They desire to be a connectional church. They want to move forward. They want to be the Church.”

The pain and angst has been great in the global Church, which has debated issues around human sexuality for decades. That pain has filtered to the pulpits and pews.

Since 2022, more than 330 churches have left the UMC’s North Georgia Conference, which covers the state north of Macon. That represents about 38% of the conference’s churches and 27% of its members.

Today, the conference has about 440 churches remaining — but nearly a dozen new congregations are forming.

The smaller South Georgia Conference of the UMC has lost about half of the congregations since 2020, according to spokeswoman Kelly Roberson.

The South Georgia Conference, which includes the area of the southern part of the state currently has 274 congregations, which includes established churches, missional congregations, and new church starts.

We’re trying to live up to our better self. God is working through us to prepare a more expansive table,” Dease said. “The church is not perfect. We will continue to have challenges; we will continue to make decisions and reconsider those decisions. This is why we have General Conferences—because the work of hope and justice and grace is never done! The image of God dwells in every human being and that is why we work towards inclusion. "

She added there was no move to force the local church or clergy to do anything they are not prepared or willing to do.

Reaction was swift for United Methodists who were in Charlotte and those who followed on livestream and via texts and calls with friends and colleagues there.

“Hallelu!!,” said the Rev. Josh Noblitt , who for 17 years, served as one of the pastors at St. Mark United Methodist Church on Peachtree Street in Atlanta.

Noblitt was ordained in 2007. At the time, he said, his ordination as clergy was more of a “don’t ask, don’t tell” situation.

Yet, during that time, the doctrine of the denomination he loves didn’t fully welcome him as a gay man.

The United Methodist Church’s Book of Discipline, which outlines administration, policy and procedures, contains language that homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teachings and banned the ordination of LGBTQ clergy and officiating same sex marriages by its clergy and in its churches.

It comes after the Protestant denomination lost a quarter of its churches over the issue of human sexuality, the vast majority conservative congregations who feared the congregation was becoming too theologically progressive and opposed relaxing the bans on ordination of gay clergy and same sex marriage.

“I’m overjoyed,” said Noblitt.

“It is such a relief. It feels like we can move forward in a way that everybody has a seat at the table. Those of us in the Methodist tradition who are also LGBTQ were willing to be in fellowship with them but they felt like they couldn’t stomach being in fellowship with us. It’s sad because we’re all God’s family,” Noblitt said.

“I’m excited to move forward and be able to go about the business of building God’s kingdom,” said Noblitt, who remains United Methodist and is still ordainedx but works full time as a licensed marriage and family therapist. “It’s just a relief, It frees up bandwidth mentally, spiritually and emotionally to be able to deploy that energy to things that really matter.”

These major shifts come as the United Methodist Church in the United States is losing members, some due to disaffiliation but also younger people leaving the denomination. In Africa, however, the church is growing.

There are 862 delegates from around the globe, split between clergy and laity. Of the elected delegates, 55.9% are from the U.S., 32% from Africa, 6% from the Philippines, 4.6% from Europe, including Russia.