Nursing exam pass rates continue to fall, but don’t expect NCLEX-RN to get easier

MedPage Today reported all its sources agreed the pandemic played a role in declining numbers. “Clinical placements were limited and sometimes eliminated from the curriculum” because of COVID-19, Dawn Kappel, director of marketing and communications for the NCSBN, told the website.

NCSBN evaluates pass rates every three years to determine if the questions are still relevant or need to be more difficult. If it believes the passing standard is “at a sufficient level that ... if a candidate passes this exam, they are safe to practice as a nurse,” then they maintain the current standard, said Maria Flores-Harris, DNP, MSN, BSN, RN, former executive director of nursing for Kaplan Test Prep in New York City who has since started her own consulting business, Academic Partners Consulting.

Last month, MedPage Today reported, NCSBN’s Board of Directors voted to keep the current standards, finding them an “appropriate as a measure of safe and effective entry-level nurse practice,” Jay Douglas, MSM, RN, the board’s president, who is also executive director of the Virginia Board of Nursing, said in a press release.

