After five years, Walmart health centers will permanently shutter their doors nationwide. The shopping chain announced Tuesday “there is not a sustainable business model for us to continue” Walmart Health or Walmart Health Virtual Care.

Walmart had 51 health centers across five states, including 17 in Georgia. A spokeswoman for the Arkansas-based company told the Associated Press that reimbursement proved challenging “from all types of insurance.”

“We understand this change affects lives — the patients who receive care, the associates and providers who deliver care and the communities who supported us along the way,” the company stated in a news release.

“This is a difficult decision, and like others, the challenging reimbursement environment and escalating operating costs create a lack of profitability that make the care business unsustainable for us at this time,” Walmart continued.

The shopping chain did not specify when the health centers will close, but added it will share more information at a later date. Employees working at health centers are eligible to transfer to any Walmart or Sam’s Club location.

“Today and in the coming days, we are focused on continuity of care for patients and providing impacted associates with respect and assistance as we begin the closing process of the health care centers,” the company said.

Employees affected by the closings who do not transfer to other locations will be granted 90 days of pay. After those 90 days, those who still have not transferred will receive severance benefits.

While the clinics remain open, providers will also continue to see existing patients.

The Georgia locations affected by the closings are in: