Pulse

Forbes: Only one state is worse than Georgia for mental health care

According to Forbes Advisor, roughly 66.6% of youths with depression did not receive care from mental health services, the seventh highest percentage

By
33 minutes ago

In 2022, 49,000 people in the United States committed suicide — an act the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated 13.2 million adults considered doing that year. That’s roughly 4% of the country’s population.

As suicide rates have increased by around 36% from 2000 to 2022 — averaging one death every 11 minutes — mental health remains a significant struggle nationwide. And, according to Forbes Advisor, Georgia is one of the states struggling most in 2024.

Forbes Advisor ranked the Peach State as second worst in the country, with Texas being the worst, for mental health.

Explore‘Not enough therapists’: Georgia lawmakers aim to support mental health workforce

The news outlet determined Georgia had the highest percentage of adults with mental illness who lack access to care because of cost (34.4%) and the fourth fewest mental health treatment centers (10.05 per 10,000 businesses).

Around 17.4% of the state’s adults with a mental illness are uninsured. And roughly 66.6% of youths with depression did not receive care from mental health services, the seventh highest percentage in the country.

Six of the 10 worst states were in the South: Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and South Carolina. Texas was ranked the worst state for the second year in a row.

Meanwhile, five of the best 10 states were in the Northeast: Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. Vermont ranked best in the country.

ExploreGeorgia House bill would limit liability of mental health providers

To determine which states were the worst for mental health, Forbes Advisor analyzed each area across seven metrics. The metrics included the percentages of adults with a mental illness who do not receive treatment; did not receive adequate treatment; could not see a doctor because of cost; youths with depression who do not receive mental health services; total uninsured; youths with private health insurance that does not cover mental or emotional problems; and number of mental health treatment centers per 10,000 businesses.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Kemp to sign budget with raises for 300,000 workers today30m ago

Credit: AP

More homes for sale, but metro Atlanta buyers still at a disadvantage
1h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Chamblee police officer charged with distribution of child porn

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Atlanta City Council OKs $3.8M settlement in deacon Johnny Hollman’s death

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Atlanta City Council OKs $3.8M settlement in deacon Johnny Hollman’s death

Credit: NYT

PHOTOS: Looks from the Met Gala red carpet
The Latest

Mastering the art of being happily single
33m ago
‘Adult-onset acne’ more common than you think
Here are 3 reasons why you’re craving milk
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of AtlaToro

Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at these metro Atlanta restaurants
What is Matt Ryan really like? Just ask the Atlanta Falcons equipment managers
OPINION
They lost their senior proms in The Lockdown; Now the college class of 2024 has protests