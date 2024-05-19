Biden arrives at Morehouse to deliver high-stakes commencement address

Student leaders say they don’t know of plans to interrupt the event, and Morehouse President David A. Thomas has warned he would stop the commencement if there are disruptions. Moments before the graduates marched in, a Morehouse official announced that the school respected everyone’s rights of free speech — as long as it was respectful.

Outside Morehouse’s gated campus, there were limited signs of protest. On the approach to the college, a lone demonstrator held aloft a “Genocide Joe” sign. And about 40 people gathered at nearby West End Park to oppose his arrival.

“We’re out here today because the U.S. government under Joe Biden is sending billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars to commit a genocide against Palestinians,” said Addison Clapp of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, which helped organize the demonstration.

As the crowd continued to grow, protesters chanted “Biden Biden you’re a liar, we demand a cease fire” and “Biden Biden you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide.”

Law enforcement implemented strict security measures ahead of the visit, cordoning off campus to only those who had credentials or tickets. Protests outside the campus said they planned to march to the college. Morehouse is airing the commencement on its YouTube channel.

In the moments before commencement, it was eerily quiet throughout the Century Campus, the large expanse of green where hundreds of students would soon be graduating. Parents and grandparents quietly found their seats and talked among themselves, hoping that the rain wouldn’t come.

Large video screens looped a series of testimonials from graduating seniors. About 20 minutes before the start of the ceremony, African drummers led the graduates from the Martin Luther King chapel into the Century Campus. The graduate processional marched through a tunnel of robed members of Morehouse faculty members.

Some have expressed excitement over Biden’s visit, noting the rarity of a president speaking at a historically Black college, a part of the higher education system long neglected by political leaders.

“I’m actually very glad that President Biden is coming to Morehouse,” Braxton Broady, a Morehouse student, said in a recent episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast. “Regardless of whoever’s political belief, I think that the attention that a sitting president brings to campus is a great bargaining chip.”

Biden has largely backed Israel’s approach to the ongoing war with Hamas, though he’s more recently called for more humanitarian aid and Israeli restraint.

His stance, along with a recent military aid package for Israel, has infuriated pro-Palestinian protesters who have staged encampments in many college campuses, including at Emory University and the University of Georgia. The backlash at Morehouse, however, has taken place more in campus discussions than public demonstrations.

The visit comes as Biden’s campaign is struggling to recapture the excitement and energy that propelled his narrow 2020 victory in Georgia, when he became the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state in nearly three decades.

Polls show Trump gaining more traction with Black voters — long the party’s most loyal constituency — and tight races in Georgia battleground states in a rematch that many voters say they dread.

While senior Democratic strategists don’t worry about Trump forging a breakthrough among Black voters, they fret that many who voted for the Democrat in 2020 will stay home this November.

Republicans see even modest gains among voters of color as crucial to flipping Georgia, a linchpin in Trump’s comeback strategy. At the Georgia GOP convention this weekend in Columbus, several political leaders spoke hopefully about Trump cracking double-digits of Black support this year.

“Black Georgians don’t need Joe Biden to tell them what’s good for them,” said Republican state Rep. Mesha Mainor, a Black legislator from Atlanta who switched parties last year. “Black Georgians were much better off before Biden’s failed policies sent inflation to historic highs.”

Biden headlined a flurry of events aimed at shoring up the party’s base in recent weeks, including several stops in Atlanta on Saturday gearing up for his Morehouse address.

He was welcomed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with a group of Morehouse graduates, including U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, one of his most important allies in Georgia.

He also talked to about 50 voters at Mary Mac’s and later went to a fundraiser hosted by Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, the billionaire co-founder of The Home Depot.

“If you ever doubt the power of the vote, I say come to Georgia. You are the reason I won,” Biden told the gathering in Buckhead. “Georgia is the reason I’m president right now.”

This story is being updated throughout the day.