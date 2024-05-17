3 benefits of pineapple that go beyond taste

Pineapples are a tasty symbol of hospitality dating back to the 1400s. This prickly fruit that comes with its own crown is more than just a great way to say “Welcome to our home,” however.

Its rough exterior and sweet interior offer many benefits other than just being delicious.

Traditionally, this tropical fruit has been used not only for its anti-inflammatory components, but also to induce menstruation, kill parasitic amoebas and expel worms, according to drugs.com. More recently, a 2020 study found the nutrients in pineapples have many health benefits.

Here are three benefits of pineapples that go beyond taste.

Heals tissues

Pineapples contain bromelain, an enzyme mixture that helps improve digestion and inflammation. It contains proteinases and proteases, which help break down proteins in the body.

“Pineapple is the only food known to contain bromelain, an enzyme that helps your skin and tissues heal,” registered dietitian Julia Zumpano, RD, LD, told the Cleveland Clinic.

Arthritis relief

Bromelain isn’t just for healing tissues and digestion. This multifaceted enzyme can also act as a pain reliever.

That, coupled with their anti-inflammatory properties, means pineapples could provide arthritis relief. In fact, a different study from 2020 revealed how the bromelain could help treat lumbar spine osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Weight loss

Fitness buffs often eat pineapple as a post-workout snack not only to alleviate inflammation, but also because it contains manganese and copper, which help burn belly fat, Livestrong.com wrote.

“Pineapples also contain fiber, which is essential to digestion and protein, which is necessary if you want to replace fat with muscle,” the health information website continued.

While pineapple is a popular fruit full of good taste and good nutrients, some might experience mouth irritations because of its acidic contents. It’s easy to overindulge, so experts recommend eating the recommended portion size — 1 cup — to avoid acid reflux or tearing of the mouth and tongue.