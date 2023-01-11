Federal agency considers banning gas stoves for health reasons

The agency told CNN any action would “involve a lengthy process.”

“Agency staff plans to start gathering data and perspectives from the public on potential hazards associated with gas stoves, and proposed solutions to those hazards later this year,” the commission said in a statement. “Commission staff also continues to work with voluntary standards organizations to examine gas stove emissions and address potential hazards.”

Explore 5 safety tips for gas appliances

The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers told CNN Business the solution is improved ventilation.

“A ban on gas cooking appliances would remove an affordable and preferred technology used in more than 40% of home across the country,” industry spokeswoman Jill Notini said. “A ban of gas cooking would fail to address the overall concern of indoor air quality while cooking, because all forms of cooking, regardless of heat source, generate air pollutants, especially at high temperatures.”

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.