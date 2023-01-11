ajc logo
X

Federal agency considers banning gas stoves for health reasons

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago
Any regulatory action would take a long time to enact

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering banning gas stoves, meaning 35% of households might have to go shopping for a new appliance.

In an interview with Bloomberg, commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. said using a gas stove is a “hidden hazard” because it’s a source of indoor pollution that can cause childhood asthma.

ExploreEarly exposure to cleaning products linked to asthma in small children

“Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned,” Trumka said. The agency voted in October to seek public comment on the hazards of the appliances.

CNN reported on a December study that linked using gas stoves with an increased risk of asthma in kids. The study, published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, attributes nearly 13% of U.S. childhood asthma to gas stoves.

“Short-term exposure to (nitrogen dioxide) is linked to worsening asthma in children, and long-term exposure has been determined to likely cause the development of asthma,” a group of lawmakers wrote in a letter to chairman Alexander Hoehn-Saric. They said it also can worsen cardiovascular diseases.

The agency told CNN any action would “involve a lengthy process.”

“Agency staff plans to start gathering data and perspectives from the public on potential hazards associated with gas stoves, and proposed solutions to those hazards later this year,” the commission said in a statement. “Commission staff also continues to work with voluntary standards organizations to examine gas stove emissions and address potential hazards.”

Explore5 safety tips for gas appliances

The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers told CNN Business the solution is improved ventilation.

“A ban on gas cooking appliances would remove an affordable and preferred technology used in more than 40% of home across the country,” industry spokeswoman Jill Notini said. “A ban of gas cooking would fail to address the overall concern of indoor air quality while cooking, because all forms of cooking, regardless of heat source, generate air pollutants, especially at high temperatures.”

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ashley Landis

Roster movement underway for Georgia Bulldogs after national title14h ago

Credit: Stephen M. Dowell

Former Herschel Walker aide accuses a leading conservative of sexual harassment
15h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE: Flights resume in Atlanta after nationwide FAA outage
4m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Second prosecutor leaving Fulton DA’s office ahead of YSL trial
16h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Second prosecutor leaving Fulton DA’s office ahead of YSL trial
16h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

For Georgia Tech fans, slight consolation in Georgia’s championship
22h ago
The Latest

AAP updates child obesity treatment to include medication, surgery for some
17h ago
How to lower your anxiety in stressful situations
Telehealth brings expert sexual assault exams to rural patients
Featured

Watch again: The scene on the field as Georgia repeats as national champs
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
15h ago
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top