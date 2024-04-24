BreakingNews
Hip-hop pioneer Rico Wade’s funeral set for Friday
Metro Atlanta

Rico Wade’s funeral set for Friday

The Atlanta music pioneer will be celebrated during a private service at Ebenezer Baptist Church
Rico Wade, Atlanta producer and member of Organized Noize, will be remembered in a private service on Friday, followed by a funeral procession. (Tyson A. Horne / Tyson.horne@ajc.com)

Credit: Tyson A. Horne

Credit: Tyson A. Horne

Rico Wade, Atlanta producer and member of Organized Noize, will be remembered in a private service on Friday, followed by a funeral procession. (Tyson A. Horne / Tyson.horne@ajc.com)
By
19 minutes ago

Rico Wade’s life will be celebrated in one of his hometown’s iconic houses of worship. On Friday, April 26, the Atlanta music pioneer will be remembered.

Wade died on April 13 at the age of 52. His cause of death is unknown.

The private, invitation-only service for family and friends will take place at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Outside of the church, there will be 68 members of Clark Atlanta’s band performing hits produced by Organized Noize.

Burial details were not announced, but following the service, a funeral procession will include a few stops at landmarks that played a crucial role in Wade’s legacy, such as “the White House,” and the intersection of Headland and Delowe in East Point.

Full processional route:

* Start Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

* Take a left on Harlan Road SW (Flowers to be laid at 409 Harlon Road SW)

* Take a right on Peyton Road SW

* Take a right on Haynes St SW

* Take a left on Lynhurst Drive SW

* Take a left Cascade Road

* Make a right on Adams Drive SW (Flowers to be laid at 1590 Adams Drive SW)

* Take left on Childress Drive SW

* Take left on Campbellton Road

* Take right on Delowe Drive

* Take right on Headland Drive (Flowers to be laid at the corner of Delowe and Headland)

Gavin Godfrey writes about diversity and culture for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He's an award-winning writer and editor from Atlanta whose covered everything from OutKast to the water boys. Before joining the AJC, Gavin worked for Capital B Atlanta, CNN, and Creative Loafing.

