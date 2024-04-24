Rico Wade’s funeral set for Friday

Rico Wade’s life will be celebrated in one of his hometown’s iconic houses of worship. On Friday, April 26, the Atlanta music pioneer will be remembered.

Wade died on April 13 at the age of 52. His cause of death is unknown.

The private, invitation-only service for family and friends will take place at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Outside of the church, there will be 68 members of Clark Atlanta’s band performing hits produced by Organized Noize.