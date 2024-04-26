Atlanta Braves

He’s back: Braves reinstate Ozzie Albies from injured list

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies was seen doing physical work moments before the game between the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers at Truist Park on Sunday, April 21, 2024. Albies was put on the injury list after he fractured a big toe in his right foot.(Miguel Martinez/ AJC) (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

By
1 minute ago

It is official: Ozzie Albies is back.

The Braves on Friday reinstated Albies (fractured right big toe) from the 10-day injured list. He missed the minimum amount of time, but will return for the beginning of a three-game series with Cleveland at Truist Park.

On April 15 in Houston, Albies broke his toe when he got hit by a pitch. He finished the game, but felt a lot of pain after taking his cleat off following that contest. X-rays revealed a fracture.

Albies went on the injured list on April 16. He needed only 10 full days to recover from the broken toe, and probably less than that. Multiple days this week, Braves manager Brian Snitker said Albies could’ve played. The Braves, though, couldn’t reinstate him until the 10 days were up.

The Braves went 7-1 without Albies. But this says more about their talent and depth than it does about Albies, who obviously makes the team better.

The Braves now have their All-Star second baseman and two-hole hitter back. It comes in time for a tough West Coast road trip to the Mariners and Dodgers after this weekend’s series against the Guardians, who at 18-7 had baseball’s second-best record when they arrived here.

On Thursday, the Braves outrighted David Fletcher to Triple-A Gwinnett. He’s staying in the organization, as The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Thursday evening.

Fletcher had an advance consent in his contract to be assigned to Triple A. Had he elected free agency, he would’ve forfeited the remaining amount of money on an extension he signed with the Angels in 2021. (Heading into the season, Fletcher was owed $14 million through next season.)

Fletcher has five years of Major League service, which gives him the right to reject any outright assignment and be released. Except in this case, he signed the advance consent form, which allows the Braves to send him to the minors instead of releasing him.

