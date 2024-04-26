Early voting set to begin for competitive primary races across Georgia

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC Many voters across Georgia will find that they’re now in new districts after the General Assembly redrew political boundaries last year. That means voters will often see a different incumbent on the ballot than their current representatives for Congress, the state House or the state Senate. Early voting, which lasts three weeks before election day May 21, is usually the most popular method for Georgians to participate. All registered voters are eligible to participate in the election, but they have to choose either a Democratic, Republican or nonpartisan ballot.

“Georgia is a national leader in election integrity and security,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said. “Early voting starts Monday, and voters will have the opportunity to secure their ballot during Georgia’s 17 days of early voting or on election day.”

While the general primary doesn’t include candidates for president, voters should pay attention, said Stephanie Ali of the New Georgia Project, a voter registration and mobilization organization.

“If you want a say in who’s representing you, in many parts of the state the only time to do that is in the primary,” Ali said. “These are the races that people don’t realize have such an impact on their lives.”

Hot races across Georgia

While Trump isn’t on the ballot in the primary, one of his former aides is.

Brian Jack is carrying the former president’s endorsement into the Republican primary for the 3rd Congressional District, a test of Trump’s coattails in a deeply conservative west Georgia district ahead of the November election.

Jack is one of several Republicans seeking to replace U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, a dentist retiring after four terms. The race also includes former state Sen. Mike Crane, ex-state Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan and former state Rep. Philip Singleton. Two Democrats are also in the race. Other competitive congressional races include Democratic challengers to U.S. Rep. David Scott’s reelection in a southside Atlanta district and opponents to U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath in an area that covers parts of Cobb, Douglas, Fayette and Fulton counties. Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Willis, following a court battle over her relationship with a Trump prosecutor she hired, faces opposition from Democrat Christian Wise Smith.

And in DeKalb County, three county commissioners are seeking to replace CEO Mike Thurmond as the leader of the state’s fourth-largest county. The candidates are Steve Bradshaw, Larry Johnson and Lorraine Cochran Johnson.

Meanwhile, all 236 members of the Georgia General Assembly are up for a new two-year term, but nearly half of them don’t face any opponents. Twenty-three senators and 70 representatives will cruise to reelection without a contest.

But there are several highly competitive legislative races, including Atlanta-area Democratic contests between state Sen. Elena Parent and former state Sen. Nadine Thomas, state Rep. Saira Draper and state Rep. Becky Evans, and state Sen. Sally Harrell and David Lubin, the father of a woman killed in Israel in November who ran after Harrell sat out a vote on an antisemitism bill.

How to vote

Many voters will find that their districts have changed, meaning they’ll have different candidates on the ballot and new representatives after this year’s elections. In most cases, however, their voting locations remain the same.

Voters can find their districts, view sample ballots and check their voting locations through the state’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Voters can also use the website to request absentee ballots, which must be requested by May 10, then returned and received at county election offices before polls close on election day.

The outcome of the primary will set the lineup of contests between Democrats and Republicans for the November general election.

Currently, Republicans hold a 9-5 advantage in Georgia’s congressional delegation, a 33-23 lead in the state Senate and a 102-78 edge in the state House.

Early voting is available in every Georgia county from Monday through May 17, including two Saturdays. Counties also have the option to open voting locations on Sundays.