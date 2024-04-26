Pulse

‘Don’t put garlic in your nose’: TikTok’s #sinustok causes problems

By
44 minutes ago

From #diabetestok to #sinustok, TikTok has garnered millions of views on videos covering health information. But that information is not always accurate or even safe.

Around 44% of TikTok content related to sinus infections, for instance, featured incorrect information, according to a recent study. Some of the videos promoted treatments researchers deemed dangerous.

“There is high-quality and factual information out there on social media platforms such as TikTok, but it may be very difficult to distinguish this from information disseminated by influencers that can actually be harmful,” senior study author Dr. Christopher Roxbury, MD, said in a news release.

ExploreTikTok dad reviews newborn son, recommends everyone get one in hilarious video

Roxbury and other University of Chicago researchers analyzed TikTok’s health information for trends in quality to determine how much medical misinformation was on the social media platform. Nearly half of those analyzed were nonfactual, and many were from nonmedical influencers.

“I frequently have patients in the clinic asking me questions about things they saw online or on social media, and I have found that many times the information has steered patients in the wrong direction,” Roxbury said. “In some cases, I see patients who have already sought out and undergone such treatment without any benefit; in rarer cases, they’ve been harmed.”

When analyzing content related to sinus infections, researchers discovered TikTok videos showed a trend of people shoving entire cloves of garlic up their noses to relieve congestion — a decidedly bad idea.

ExploreChick-fil-A ‘budget’ hack goes viral on TikTok

“Just to put it out there — don’t put garlic in your nose,” fellow study author Rose Dimitroyannis said in a news release. “It wasn’t coming from a bad place, but as many trends do, it tended to become quite unsafe.”

Nonmedical influencers with more than 10,000 followers delivered content that featured nonfactual health information nearly 60% of the time, while videos from medical professionals were nonfactual 15% of the time. That’s why Dimitroyannis said health care professionals interested in content creation can have a significant positive impact on the internet.

“If you’re a healthcare expert with any interest in content creation, you could make a difference,” she said. “Someone could see your video and get the health information they need instead of seeing something that could hurt them.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Opposing groups gather at Emory in Atlanta hours after protests lead to arrests

Credit: Chauncey Alcorn/Capital B

Planned Biden visit to Morehouse angers Black student Gaza supporters
26m ago

Credit: Tyson A. Horne

Funeral for hip-hop pioneer Rico Wade today in Atlanta
2h ago

Busy bridge on North Druid Hills Road closing tonight for 3 months

Busy bridge on North Druid Hills Road closing tonight for 3 months

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Early voting set to begin for competitive primary races across Georgia
The Latest

Expert: There are better ways to consume olive oil than drinking it
1h ago
3 sweeteners your gut will thank you for
Study: Patients treated by female doctors have better health outcomes
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

He’s back: Braves reinstate Ozzie Albies from injured list
2h ago
What they said: Why Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr.
Rico Wade was the subject of a 2023 AJC hip-hop film. Here’s what he said