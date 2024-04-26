Pulse

Expert: There are better ways to consume olive oil than drinking it

Latest TikTok trend has users chugging olive oil on an empty stomach, claiming better gut health

By
36 minutes ago

TikTok is full of creative ways to improve your diet — through new recipes or food hacks — stemming from users’ growing fascination with gut health. The latest fad is chugging olive oil first thing in the morning.

According to TikTokers, it’s a game changer and supposedly has many benefits for gut health. The owner of the Mediterranean Dish, who has more than 231.4K followers, said she takes two tablespoons of olive oil each morning to double down on its gut health benefits and improve her energy throughout the day.

Explore3 sweeteners your gut will thank you for

A study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology said those who consume more than half a tablespoon of olive oil per day have a 19% lower chance of dying from heart disease. Olive oil is healthy and full of healthy fats with plenty of vitamins and minerals.

A 2011 study of more than 13,000 participants found an association between consuming olive oil regularly and the decreased risk of developing breast cancer or cancer of the digestive system.

According to Healthline, a few benefits are:

  • Anti-inflammatory properties
  • Help to fight heart disease
  • Preventing strokes
  • Could help fight Alzheimer’s disease
  • Could treat rheumatoid arthritis

Explore‘Oatzempic Challenge’: Does TikTok’s latest weight loss trend work?

Although the studies and nutritional values showcase the benefits of olive oil, Abbey Sharp, a Toronto-based registered dietitian, told Time that doesn’t mean we should be drinking it.

“Drinking it just absolutely misses the mark,” Sharp said. “We have no evidence that this way of consuming olive oil is any healthier than consuming it in a more enjoyable way — like on a salad or as part of a meal.”

Instead of pulling out your shot glass, it’s better consumed with vegetable or other foods.

“If you’re eating a big salad with all these beautiful vegetables, but you’re not adding any fat, you’re not going to be utilizing or absorbing all the nutrients,” Sharp said.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has led her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Opposing groups gather at Emory in Atlanta hours after protests lead to arrests

Credit: Tyson A. Horne

Funeral for hip-hop pioneer Rico Wade today in Atlanta
1h ago

Busy bridge on North Druid Hills Road closing tonight for 3 months

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Early voting set to begin for competitive primary races across Georgia

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Early voting set to begin for competitive primary races across Georgia

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

Georgia becomes focus of maternal health discussion with visit from Biden administration
The Latest

3 sweeteners your gut will thank you for
Study: Patients treated by female doctors have better health outcomes
Cancer cases in younger people are on the rise
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

He’s back: Braves reinstate Ozzie Albies from injured list
1h ago
What they said: Why Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr.
Rico Wade was the subject of a 2023 AJC hip-hop film. Here’s what he said