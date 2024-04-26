Expert: There are better ways to consume olive oil than drinking it

TikTok is full of creative ways to improve your diet — through new recipes or food hacks — stemming from users’ growing fascination with gut health. The latest fad is chugging olive oil first thing in the morning.

According to TikTokers, it’s a game changer and supposedly has many benefits for gut health. The owner of the Mediterranean Dish, who has more than 231.4K followers, said she takes two tablespoons of olive oil each morning to double down on its gut health benefits and improve her energy throughout the day.

Explore 3 sweeteners your gut will thank you for

A study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology said those who consume more than half a tablespoon of olive oil per day have a 19% lower chance of dying from heart disease. Olive oil is healthy and full of healthy fats with plenty of vitamins and minerals.

A 2011 study of more than 13,000 participants found an association between consuming olive oil regularly and the decreased risk of developing breast cancer or cancer of the digestive system.

According to Healthline, a few benefits are:

Anti-inflammatory properties

Help to fight heart disease

Preventing strokes

Could help fight Alzheimer’s disease

Could treat rheumatoid arthritis

Although the studies and nutritional values showcase the benefits of olive oil, Abbey Sharp, a Toronto-based registered dietitian, told Time that doesn’t mean we should be drinking it.

“Drinking it just absolutely misses the mark,” Sharp said. “We have no evidence that this way of consuming olive oil is any healthier than consuming it in a more enjoyable way — like on a salad or as part of a meal.”

Instead of pulling out your shot glass, it’s better consumed with vegetable or other foods.

“If you’re eating a big salad with all these beautiful vegetables, but you’re not adding any fat, you’re not going to be utilizing or absorbing all the nutrients,” Sharp said.