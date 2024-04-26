What they said: Why Falcons selected Michael Penix, Jr.

Terry Fontenot

“When you can add a high-caliber player like that, with his intangibles, those tools, he’s a winner, very, very excited. You don’t pass up that opportunity. Kirk Cousins is our quarterback. We are very excited about Kirk. Very excited about this team. Michael Penix, we are talking about the future.”

Michael Penix, Jr.

“(Kirk Cousins is) a guy who’s been in the league. He’s been in there for a while. He’s played a lot of football. I’m going to come in and I’m going to learn. I’m going to learn from him. Try to soak up all of the knowledge that I can from him. Obviously, he’s been in the league for a while. There is reason behind that.”