Wade insists marriage ended in 2015, denies affair

Nathan Wade is resisting attempts by defense counsel to label his personal relationship with the DA Fani Willis as an affair.

Wade is still in the process of divorcing his estranged wife, Joycelyn, with whom he has a temporary settlement. He has said repeatedly during today’s hearing that his marriage ended in 2015. He said the marriage was “irretrievably broken” after Joycelyn had an affair -- something she has denied.

Craig Gillen, an attorney for defendant David Shafer, asked Wade if he had had “sexual relations” with Willis by May 30, 2023. After some reluctance, Wade said that he had.