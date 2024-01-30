Special counsel Wade settles divorce case, cancelling court hearing

On Jan. 8, Willis was subpoenaed to testify in the divorce case by attorneys for Joycelyn Wade, and Willis’ lawyer asked Thompson to quash the subpoena. But Thompson declined to do so, saying he would not decide whether the DA had to testify until he first heard testimony from Nathan Wade, which was expected to occur at Wednesday’s hearing.

Willis has been told by Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee to respond to the allegations in the election interference case by Friday. The motion, filed by lawyer Ashleigh Merchant, who represents Trump co-defendant Michael Roman, seeks to disqualify Willis and her office from having anything more to do with the election interference case.

Roman’s motion has since been joined by Trump and co-defendant Bob Cheeley. McAfee has scheduled a hearing on the matter for Feb. 15.

Wade was appointed special prosecutor on Nov. 1, 2021, the day before he filed for divorce. He is billing the county for $250 an hour, a relatively inexpensive rate for a private attorney.

Since becoming special prosecutor, Wade has billed the county for more than $654,000 in legal fees. Roman’s motions alleges that Wade paid for his vacations with Willis out of the money he received from Fulton County.