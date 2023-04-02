Vice President Harris to visit Qcells plant in Dalton on Thursday

Harris will tour the Qcells plant in Dalton on Thursday. She will also deliver remarks about how legislation passed during the first two years of the Biden-Harris agenda has helped grow jobs and strengthen the economy by addressing climate change, boosting spending on infrastructure, encouraging more domestic manufacturing of computer chips and providing relief to businesses and families during the coronavirus pandemic.

In January, Qcells announced that it would spend $2.5 billion to build a new plant in Cartersville and expand the capacity of the existing facility in Dalton. The expansion is expected to bring 2,500 jobs to the state by 2024 when the new production capacity is brought online.