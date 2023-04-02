BreakingNews
Vice President Harris to visit Qcells plant in Dalton on Thursday
Vice President Harris to visit Qcells plant in Dalton on Thursday

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit an expanding solar panel manufacturing plant in northwest Georgia as part of a White House effort to talk up President Joe Biden’s economic agenda.

Harris will tour the Qcells plant in Dalton on Thursday. She will also deliver remarks about how legislation passed during the first two years of the Biden-Harris agenda has helped grow jobs and strengthen the economy by addressing climate change, boosting spending on infrastructure, encouraging more domestic manufacturing of computer chips and providing relief to businesses and families during the coronavirus pandemic.

In January, Qcells announced that it would spend $2.5 billion to build a new plant in Cartersville and expand the capacity of the existing facility in Dalton. The expansion is expected to bring 2,500 jobs to the state by 2024 when the new production capacity is brought online.

At the time of the announcement, federal and state officials said it would be the largest ever investment in clean energy manufacturing in U.S. history.

This will be Harris’ second trip to Georgia this year. In February, she spoke to Georgia Tech students about climate change and again focused on the White House’s efforts to boost the economy.

The trip to Dalton also comes on the heels of Harris’ international jaunt to three African nations: Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. She is scheduled to return to the States on Sunday.

