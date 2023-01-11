Solar manufacturer Qcells confirms historic Georgia expansion plans

Biden, Ossoff and Warnock also connected the dots between Biden’s policies and Qcells’ expansion.

“This investment is a direct result of my economic plan and the Inflation Reduction Act,” Biden said in a statement. “Hanwha’s Qcells investment will create thousands of good-paying jobs in Georgia, many of which won’t require a four-year degree.”

In Gov. Brian Kemp’s tenure in office, a conga line of major development projects — from the Rivian and Hyundai EV plants to several electric vehicle battery plants — have chosen to come to Georgia. The Republican and his allies have said his economic policies helped steered those jobs and investments to the state.

Kemp is expected to promote the project Wednesday during the Georgia Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Eggs and Issues” breakfast.

In a statement, he credited Georgia’s logistics infrastructure, workforce training program and an “business-friendly environment that means jobs for hardworking Georgians in every corner of the state and success for both existing and new companies.”

The value of state and local incentives offered to Qcells is not immediately known, but the company is likely to qualify for tax credits for new jobs created, free worker training and other inducements intended to attract manufacturing jobs and investment.

Qcells currently employs 750 people at its plant in Dalton, which opened in 2019 and is already the largest solar panel facility in the Western Hemisphere. Construction is already underway to grow that plant’s production capacity from its 1.7 to 3.1 gigawatts and hire an additional 535 workers, part of an expansion announced last year.

But Wednesday’s announcement takes those expansion plans and supercharges them. Once Qcells’ new facilities are operational, the company says its Georgia plants will be able to produce 8.4 gigawatts of solar to feed the growing global demand for panels. That’s almost twice the total amount of new solar capacity installed in the entire U.S. in the third quarter of 2022.

As scientists warn of the worsening effects of climate change, solar adoption is seen as a key pathway for the electricity sector to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases.

Despite a rise in recent years, the price of solar has fallen over time, leading more electric utilities to embrace the technology as they shutter polluting and uneconomical coal power plants. Solar has also grown in popularity among homeowners and businesses seeking to exert more control over their power bills and reduce their climate impact.

Biden’s National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi told reporters in a briefing Tuesday that the world is in a “decisive decade” to reduce heat-trapping emissions. He pointed to the Qcells announcement as evidence that the administration’s climate policies are keeping the country and the world on the right path.

“What you see in the Inflation Reduction Act, what you see in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and what you see now in the private investment that’s been catalyzed by these historic pieces of legislation is the work that is necessary for us to meet the moment,” Zaidi said.

