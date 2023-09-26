Morehouse College readies for visit from Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Atlanta today to speak to students at Morehouse College as part of a month-long college tour.

Students from the all-men’s historically Black college and surrounding schools within the Atlanta University Center were invited to the moderated question-and-answer session, dubbed the “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour.” Harris is expected to speak at 1:30 p.m.

More than three hours before the event, hundreds of students already had lined up outside Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapel on Morehouse’s campus. The lead-up to the event was part-pep rally, part dance party with music from Morehouse College’s House of Funk Marching Band and a DJ playlist full of old-school hip hop classics.

“I think that the issues she’s talking about like voting and education is really, really important,” said Marchellos Scott II, a Morehouse junior. “Young people deserve the right to be a part of legislation or policies that will affect their education overall.”

Melanie De La Rosa is a senior at Spelman College and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., the nation’s first Black sorority which Harris joined while a student at Howard University.

“Vice President Harris’ presence in the AUC resonates deeply with the importance of our nation’s HBCUs,” De La Rosa said, before the event.

Morehouse President David A. Thomas told students to listen attentively to the vice president’s words, telling them they have the power to effect change.

“Internalize the message that you are the torchbearers of progress,” Thomas said.

Harris is the first woman and the first Black and South Asian American to be elected vice president. She graduated from Howard University, the HBCU in Washington, D.C., in 1986.

She served as California attorney general and a U.S. Senator and ran for president before joining Joe Biden as his running mate on the 2020 Democratic Party ticket.

Tuesday’s visit to Morehouse was the fifth stop in Harris’ nationwide tour of colleges, including historically Black and Hispanic-serving schools, that began with a trip to Hampton University in Virginia earlier this month. Her itinerary also includes state schools, community colleges and apprenticeship programs.

The focus of the college tour is to talk about issues impacting young people.

