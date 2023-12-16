Vice President Harris caps Celebration Bowl trip with visit to The Busy Bee

As the final score showed the FAMU Rattlers defeating the Howard Bison 30-26, Harris was also seen on the screen smiling and applauding.

On the way back to the airport for her return trip, the vice president’s motorcade made a pit stop at the Busy Bee Cafe. The historic soul food restaurant was recently honored with a James Beard Foundation Award.

Harris pointed to slices of sweet potato pie on the shelf, saying she had hoped to purchase a slice. And she said her sister was craving the restaurant’s banana pudding. She left with orders for her family and staff that included staples like smothered pork chops, collard greens and macaroni and cheese.

Before returning to her vehicle, Harris told gathered reporters that she enjoys making trips to Georgia where she can thank voters directly for helping elect her and President Joe Biden in 2020.

" I just came from a very spectacular football game; sadly, my Bison did not win,” she said. “But President Biden and I have been able to put over $7 billion into our HBCUs. We’ve been installing high-speed internet that is affordable and accessible to all people, including folks who live in rural America and rural Georgia. So, the first thing I wanted to say is thank you to the people of Georgia.”