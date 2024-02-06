Vice President Harris visits Savannah on ‘Reproductive Freedoms’ tour

The repeal of Roe v. Wade gave the states the power to craft their own abortion laws. Georgia is one of 21 states to tighten restrictions since.

The Savannah visit is Harris’ third to Georgia in the last two months as she and President Joe Biden appeal to voters ahead of their 2024 reelection bid. Biden won the state by fewer than 12,000 votes in 2020 and is likely headed for a rematch with his opponent in that race, former President Donald Trump.

Harris’ other recent Georgia visits were both to Atlanta. She attended the Celebration Bowl in December. The football game pitting teams from historically Black universities was played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Harris’ alma mater, Howard University, played in the game, losing to Florida A&M University.

Harris returned to Atlanta last month to meet with voting rights advocates and pledged to counter what she called a “full-on intent to attack fundamental freedoms and rights in our country.”

First lady Jill Biden will travel to Atlanta on Wednesday to address efforts to improve women’s health in the state.

As for Savannah, the coastal city has been a popular spot for Biden administration officials in recent months. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visited the Ports Authority’s Garden City Terminal last September, Treasury Secretary Pete Buttigieg traveled to the city to meet with transit officials in December, and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge flew into town to last week to announce a series of grants to combat homelessness.

Harris has been to Savannah before: As vice president-elect in January 2021, she came to campaign for Raphael Warnock ahead of his 2020 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler. Harris’ predecessor, Mike Pence, made two trips to Savannah during his term, including one to march in the 2018 Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade.