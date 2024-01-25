Trump attorneys: Fulton DA sought to ‘foment racial animus’

Explore Timeline of allegations against Fulton DA Fani Willis

“The DA’s provocative and inflammatory extrajudicial racial comments, made in a widely publicized speech at a historical Black church in Atlanta, and cloaked in repeated references to God, reinforce and amplify the ‘appearance of impropriety’ in her judgment and prosecutorial conduct,” Sadow and Little argued in the motion, in which they announced that Trump was formally joining in on Roman’s filing.

A Willis spokesman declined to comment.

Roman is asking Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the Trump case, to dismiss the charges against him and for Willis and her entire office to be removed from the probe.

McAfee is holding a hearing on the matter on February 15. He’s directed Willis to formally to respond to the allegations by February 2.

In a statement released Thursday, Sadow said his motion seeks to hold Willis “legally accountable both for her misconduct alleged in a motion filed by Mr. Roman as well as her extrajudicial public statements falsely and intentionally injecting race into this case. In doing so, DA Willis violated her special responsibilities of a prosecutor under the Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct.”

The filing argues that Willis’ assertion that her critics are playing the “race card” increases the likelihood that the public and prospective jurors will develop a “substantial prejudice towards the defendants.”

Meanwhile, the Georgia Senate announced it will take up a resolution on Friday creating a panel to investigate the Willis-Wade allegations. Though it would have no power to sanction Willis, it could subpoena witnesses and evidence and require that testimony be given under oath.

“This resolution will empower the Senate to address the multitude of questions raised by Georgians regarding the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office,” said the measure’s sponsor, Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming. “I am eager to see its adoption, which will emphasize the importance of transparency, accountability and integrity within our judicial system.”

This is a breaking story. Please return to ajc.com for updates.