Judge unseals divorce case involving Fulton Trump prosecutor

A Cobb County judge on Monday unsealed the divorce records of a top prosecutor in Fulton County’s election interference probe, allowing the public to sift through personal information that could involve his boss and alleged romantic partner, District Attorney Fani Willis.
Superior Court Judge Henry Thompson also placed a temporary stay on a subpoena from the estranged wife of special prosecutor Nathan Wade. She was seeking to depose Willis this week.
Thompson said Nathan Wade should first be deposed before he determines whether Willis possesses unique personal information that would require her to be questioned under oath by attorneys for Joycelyn Wade. An evidentiary hearing in the divorce case is set for Jan. 31.
The determination came at the tail-end of a 30-minute hearing that was closely watched by the media.
Ashleigh Merchant, an attorney for defendant Mike Roman who made the allegations about Willis and Wade in a court filing earlier this month, argued in favor of unsealing the records, saying they were improperly shielded from public view in early 2022. She believes the proceedings contain evidence about the prosecutors’ alleged personal relationship.
Merchant is seeking to have the charges dismissed against Roman, a former Trump campaign operative, and for Willis and the entire Fulton DA’s office removed from the case. She contended that the alleged relationship was improper because Willis financially benefited from the vacations paid for by Nathan Wade, who’s earned roughly $654,000 in legal fees for his work on the election case.
A coalition of 15 media organizations, including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, also pushed for the records to be unsealed.
