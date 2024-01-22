Judge unseals divorce case involving Fulton Trump prosecutor

A Cobb County judge on Monday unsealed the divorce records of a top prosecutor in Fulton County’s election interference probe, allowing the public to sift through personal information that could involve his boss and alleged romantic partner, District Attorney Fani Willis.

Superior Court Judge Henry Thompson also placed a temporary stay on a subpoena from the estranged wife of special prosecutor Nathan Wade. She was seeking to depose Willis this week.

Thompson said Nathan Wade should first be deposed before he determines whether Willis possesses unique personal information that would require her to be questioned under oath by attorneys for Joycelyn Wade. An evidentiary hearing in the divorce case is set for Jan. 31.