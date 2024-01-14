Fulton DA defends special prosecutor during church speech

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Sunday defended the special prosecutor assisting in the Donald Trump election case amid bombshell allegations the two are having an “improper” relationship.
Speaking publicly for the first time since last week’s court filing accused her of hiring a romantic partner to help prosecute the former president, Willis told the congregation at Big Bethel AME Church that attorney Nathan Wade is a legal “superstar” who is uniquely qualified for the role.
Without ever addressing him by name, Willis referred to Wade as “a great friend and a great lawyer” and said he is paid the same hourly rate as the other two special prosecutors hired to assist with the case. She did not deny that the two are romantically involved.
Last week’s court filing alleges that Wade, a private attorney, paid for lavish vacations he took with Willis using the Fulton County funds his law firm received. County records show that Wade, who has played a prominent role in the election interference case, has been paid nearly $654,000 in legal fees since January 2022.
