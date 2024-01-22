Timeline of allegations against Fulton DA Fani Willis

Feb. 10, 2021: In a letter to top Georgia officials, Willis says she’s opened a criminal investigation into interference in the state’s 2020 general election and instructs them to preserve evidence.

Nov. 1, 2021: Willis hires Wade as special prosecutor in the investigation. She reportedly offered the job to several other Georgia attorneys, including former Gov. Roy Barnes, but they declined.

Nov. 2, 2021: Wade files for divorce against his wife, Joycelyn Wade, in Cobb County Superior Court.

May 2, 2022: A special grand jury is empaneled to investigate attempts by former president Donald Trump and his supporters to overturn his loss in Georgia. Over the next eight months, Wade takes the lead in presenting information to the special grand jury, signing subpoenas and questioning witnesses on behalf of the DA’s office.

October 2022: On Oct. 4, Wade spends more than $1,300 to buy three American Airlines tickets to Miami for himself, Willis and Clara Bowman, who is believed to be Wade’s mother, according to credit card statements. There are also more than $8,000 in charges on the card during roughly the same time period to Royal Caribbean Cruises, Vacation Express, the Hyatt Regency in Aruba and Norwegian Cruise Line. Willis’ name is not included in those purchases.

Jan. 9, 2023: Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who oversaw the special grand jury, says the panel has completed its work and submitted a final report to him.

April-May 2023: On April 25, Wade spends $817 on Delta Air Lines tickets to San Francisco in both his and Willis’ names, credit card records show. Additionally, on May 14, Wade spent $840 for what appears to be a stay at the DoubleTree hotel in Napa Valley. Willis’ name is not included in the hotel charge.

Aug. 14, 2023: Trump and 18 supporters are charged in a 41-count indictment alleging they acted as “criminal enterprise” in an attempt to subvert the election results in Georgia.

Jan. 8, 2024: An attorney for defendant Micael Roman files a motion seeking to disqualify the DA’s office from the case because of an alleged romantic relationship between Willis and Wade. The court filing says that because Wade paid for trips they took took together, Willis benefitted financially from the arrangement. Roman’s lawyer, Ashleigh Merchant, asks for the Wades’ divorce records to be unsealed and also wants the charges against her client dropped. The DA’s office says they will reply in a court filing but don’t indicate when that will be. Willis is also served a subpoena seeking to depose her in the ongoing divorce proceedings of Nathan Wade and his estranged wife, Joycelyn.

Jan. 9, 2024: At the state Capitol, Republicans say the allegations bolster their argument that an oversight panel is needed for prosecutors. They ramp up efforts to strengthen the law governing the state’s newly formed Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission so that it will pass muster with the Georgia Supreme Court.

Jan. 14, 2024: Willis delivers a 35-minute speech at the historic Bethel AME Church in which she defends Wade as a “great friend” and a “legal superstar” but does not address whether they are romantically involved. She suggests racism is behind the accusations, noting that critics targeted Wade, who is Black, and not the two other special prosecutors on the Trump case, who are white.

Jan. 17, 2024: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and 14 other media outlets file a motion to unseal the Wades’ divorce records saying they are of major public interest.

Jan. 18, 2024: Willis seeks a protective order to shield her from having to give a deposition in the Wades’ divorce. In a blistering court filing in Cobb County Superior Court, Willis accuses Joycelyn Wade of “interfering” with the Trump prosecution and that her allegations are meant to harass and embarrass the district attorney.

Jan. 19, 2024: Joycelyn Wade’s attorneys fire back at Willis and attach some of Nathan Wade’s credit card records to their court filing. They show that he purchased plane tickets for Willis and himself. Calling Willis “her husband’s paramour,” Joycelyn Wade’s attorneys say Willis has unique personal knowledge of their relationship as well as his finances.

Jan. 22, 2024: In a hearing, Cobb County Superior Court Judge Henry Thompson says the Wades’ divorce records were improperly sealed and orders them to be made public. He rules that Willis does not have to give a deposition, at least not yet, suggesting Nathan Wade should be deposed first.

Jan. 31, 2023: An evidentiary hearing in the divorce case is scheduled in Cobb Superior Court.

Feb. 2, 2024: Deadline for the district attorney’s office to respond to Roman’s motion.

Feb. 15, 2024: Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee holds a hearing to consider Roman’s motion.