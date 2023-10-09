The Jolt: Middle East crisis roils Georgia politics

The surprise assault on Israel by the militant group Hamas has led some Georgia Republicans to blame the escalating violence on President Joe Biden’s policies and exposed divisions between mainstream Democrats and grassroots activists.

Most Georgia leaders responded to the surprise raids that left hundreds of Israelis dead and scores more taken hostage by unequivocally condemning the attack, the most complex threat to the Mideast nation since the Yom Kippur War of 1973.

But several state Republicans, including Georgia GOP chair Josh McKoon, also tried to tie Biden’s decision to release $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds to free five U.S. prisoners detained in Iran to the violence that erupted from Gaza early Saturday.

“We stand with Israel which has every right to defend her sovereignty,” McKoon said in a statement with Chuck Berk of the Republican Jewish Coalition. “It is, however, a terrible reality that they are having to do so in part because of Joe Biden’s ransom payments.”

The White House rejected the GOP criticism, saying that none of the money has been spent yet and that it is explicitly reserved for humanitarian purposes. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also said that the critics mischaracterized the funds, which were proceeds from Iranian oil sales that were frozen by the U.S. when relations between the two nations deteriorated.

“Let’s be very clear about this, and it’s deeply unfortunate that some are playing politics when so many lives have been lost and Israel remains under attack,” Blinken said on CNN Sunday morning. “The facts are these: No U.S. taxpayer dollars were involved.”

Meanwhile, some Democrats faced pushback from the more liberal wing of their party.

State Rep. Esther Panitch, the only Jewish member of the state Legislature, drew fire from some in her party for a social media post that suggested far-left members of Congress who have criticized Israeli policies were “celebrating.” One constituent posted on social media: “Primary opponent needed.”

And key opponents of the proposed Atlanta public safety training center used their megaphones to rally demonstrators in support of Hamas by organizing a protest at the Israeli consulate in Atlanta that drew dozens.

“Fight for the freedom of Palestine and the end of the U.S. war machine, imperialism and colonialism all over the world,” said Mariah Parker, a former Athens-Clarke County Commissioner who recently decamped to Atlanta.

STANDOUT REACTIONS. We were specifically watching the reaction of two Georgia Democrats in history-making roles: U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and state Rep. Ruwa Romman.

Ossoff, the first Jewish U.S. senator in state history, slammed the “indiscriminate and murderous assault on our Israeli allies” and expressed “outrage and grief at the murder of Israeli civilians.”

Romman is the first Palestinian-American elected official in Georgia, though she acknowledged her job has little to do with foreign affairs. She said, however, that she felt an added responsibility of representing a diaspora with scant political representation in the U.S.

“We absolutely can, and should, condemn violence and terror,” she said. “We should also condemn escalating settler violence and terror aimed at Palestinian business owners and farmers that has served as a rallying cry for this most recent escalation.”

LEADERLESS HOUSE. The Hamas attack on Israel provided a stark and real example of the repercussions of the U.S. House operating without an elected leader just days after Kevin McCarthy’s ouster as speaker.

There were questions about how much information could be shared with interim leader Patrick McHenry, the appointed speaker pro tem, even as other House and Senate leaders huddled with top national security and defense officials. And without a permanent House speaker or some type of election to give the speaker pro tem power, experts say he could face legal challenges if he tries to bring legislation to the floor, such as any resolution to support Israel or emergency funding to support military assistance to a key ally.

The House is out today in observation of the federal holiday, and Republicans are scheduled to meet behind closed doors Tuesday to hear from the speaker candidates. Formally there are only two: Majority Leader Steve Scalise and U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the founder and first chairman of the House Freedom Caucus. Rep. Kevin Hern, the leader of the conservative Republican Study Committee, announced over the weekend he will no longer compete for the job.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Jordan, which quieted calls from Rep. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and others that Trump himself be put up for the job.

There are 221 House Republicans. The number Jordan and Scalise are trying to hit is 218, which is a majority of all lawmakers if every member is present. It’s unlikely any Democrats will be willing to help them reach that goal.

The question is whether either candidate can build a winning coalition among Republicans, with most GOP lawmakers saying they don’t want a formal vote on the House floor until they are sure the nominee has enough support to win the post on the first try. In other words, no 15 rounds of voting like McCarthy faced in January.

We’ll know more after Tuesday’s meeting and a straw vote on Wednesday morning, also among Republicans alone. If the speaker’s race draws out, there could be more calls for McCarthy to change his mind about seeking the post again.

COLLINS CASH. A Tucker Carlson interview with a convicted fraudster who peddles conspiracy theories about former President Barack Obama has become fundraising fodder for a first-term Georgia Republican.

The campaign of U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson, sent a volley of texts to supporters highlighting the “shocking claims” in the Carlson interview, which promoted falsehoods that Obama was gay. It asked for cash to help the Georgia Republican “crush the Obama machine.”

We heard about the texts from several disgusted Republicans who questioned why, with all the reasons to attack Democrats, the Collins operation turned to spurious claims about Obama.

LISTEN UP. In case you missed Friday’s episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, Maya T. Prabhu joined to discuss the state Senate investigation announced last week into conditions at the Fulton County Jail.

We also discussed the latest in the race for Speaker of the House, and what we know about potential witnesses in the upcoming election interference trial for Kenneth Cheseboro and Sidney Powell.

Stay tuned: An expanded podcast schedule is coming soon. Listen and subscribe at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you listen to podcasts.

JUNIOR AT LIFE. Longshot Democratic presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. will be in Philadelphia today for what he calls “an historic announcement.”

But he was in Georgia last week for something a little less headline grabbing — speaking to 1,700 chiropractors at the Life University “Life Vision Extravaganzza” event at the Cobb Galleria.

Dr. Gilles LaMarche, a school official, released a statement after the event noting that Kennedy came to campus to discuss with administrators “the major healthcare challenges the nation faces.”

LaMarche added that “having a speaker of that notoriety did not come without significant security challenges. Rest assured that we will always look for ways to improve the experience for all involved.”

Kennedy has called for a U.S. Secret Service detail after a recent incident at a campaign event involving an armed man who was charged with impersonating an officer.

READY, SET, VOTE. It’s not a statewide election year, but hundreds of municipal seats will be up for grabs across Georgia this November, including for the Atlanta School Board.

Down in Savannah, it’s hard to miss the impending mayor and city council elections. Signs of all sizes and color litter yards and intersections, turning the local commute into a continuous billboard.

Of the nine Savannah council posts, seven are contested, including the mayoral seat. Incumbent Van Johnson faces Alderwoman At-Large Kesha Gibson-Carter for the top spot. The two will debate Tuesday in the first mayoral candidate forum this election season.

The voter registration deadline for this year’s elections is Tuesday, Oct. 10. Anyone wishing to register, change or update their registration needs to apply by then.

Other important dates:

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 16.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Runoff election will be Tuesday, Dec. 5.

To check the status of your voter registration, head to the MyVoter page of the Secretary of State’s office.

TODAY IN WASHINGTON:

President Joe Biden has no public events scheduled but the White House said he will continue to be briefed on the latest from Israel.

The House is out today in observance of Columbus Day, also known as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in many places.

A U.S. Senate recess continues through Oct. 16.

