Clyde flips to McCarthy, who still falls short in 12th round of speaker votes

In voting for McCarthy, Clyde noted that he was reversing his opposition in part because of negotiations Thursday night and Friday morning. McCarthy has agreed to allow any one member to call a vote to remove him as speaker at any time during his term and to appoint conservatives to crucial committees. The negotiations, which continue, will also specify under House rules that members receive a certain amount of time to review legislation before it comes to a vote and allow for amendments to be introduced on the floor.

Clyde is the sole Georgia Republican who opposed McCarthy’s bid for speaker.

Yet, he’s also been a beneficiary of McCarthy’s financial support. McCarthy’s political committee donated $25,000 to Clyde during the past two election cycles. Federal disclosure reports show that Clyde also created Carrier PAC in September, a fundraising committee operated jointly with the National Republican Campaign Committee, the McCarthy-aligned House GOP’s campaign arm.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also confirmed that McCarthy flew to Georgia in October and held a private fundraiser for Clyde in Buckhead. One attendee said that Clyde kept the event “very hush” to avoid backlash from conservative hardliners.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a key McCarthy ally, said that Clyde was effusive in his praise for the GOP leader during another fundraiser for House candidate Chris West held shortly before the midterm.

Clyde even referred to him as “Speaker McCarthy,” she said.

“I think it’s a bad look,” Greene said. “I don’t think that’s right.”

Although Clyde has appeared to have a cordial working relationship with McCarthy, he rarely aligned himself with the Republican leader publicly. But on Friday he said he was supporting McCarthy as an act of good faith based on the offer he made to a group of dissenters.

Staff writer Greg Bluestein contributed to this article.