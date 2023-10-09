Delta cancels flights into Israel after Hamas attack, war outbreak

With the outbreak of war in Israel following a surprise attack by Hamas on Saturday, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and other carriers have suspended flights to Israel.

Delta said it “continues to monitor the situation and is making schedule adjustments accordingly.”

The airline has canceled its Tel Aviv flights into this week and said affected customers who want to change their tickets should check the Delta app or website or call Delta reservations to make adjustments.

Explore Georgia leaders condemn surprise Hamas assault on Israel

The Federal Aviation Administration over the weekend issued an advisory to carriers planning to fly into Tel Aviv to “exercise caution” due to the conflict, and to review security and threat information.

Airlines globally are also working with governments to repatriate citizens who were in Israel when the Hamas attack began.

The U.S. Embassy in Israel said U.S. citizens in Israel who need assistance should contact the closest U.S. embassy or consulate using a crisis intake form.

It’s not the first time Delta has suspended service to Israel. In 2014, the FAA instituted a temporary ban on flights to Israel after a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip.

Delta had just relaunched its flights from Atlanta to Tel Aviv in May with three flights a week on the Airbus A350-900, and also had flights to Tel Aviv from Boston and New York.