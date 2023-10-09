BreakingNews
US raises the death toll to 9 of Americans killed in the weekend Hamas attacks on Israel

Delta cancels flights into Israel after Hamas attack, war outbreak

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Airport Blog
By
1 hour ago
X

With the outbreak of war in Israel following a surprise attack by Hamas on Saturday, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and other carriers have suspended flights to Israel.

Delta said it “continues to monitor the situation and is making schedule adjustments accordingly.”

The airline has canceled its Tel Aviv flights into this week and said affected customers who want to change their tickets should check the Delta app or website or call Delta reservations to make adjustments.

ExploreGeorgia leaders condemn surprise Hamas assault on Israel

The Federal Aviation Administration over the weekend issued an advisory to carriers planning to fly into Tel Aviv to “exercise caution” due to the conflict, and to review security and threat information.

Airlines globally are also working with governments to repatriate citizens who were in Israel when the Hamas attack began.

The U.S. Embassy in Israel said U.S. citizens in Israel who need assistance should contact the closest U.S. embassy or consulate using a crisis intake form.

It’s not the first time Delta has suspended service to Israel. In 2014, the FAA instituted a temporary ban on flights to Israel after a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip.

Delta had just relaunched its flights from Atlanta to Tel Aviv in May with three flights a week on the Airbus A350-900, and also had flights to Tel Aviv from Boston and New York.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

The Jolt: Middle East crisis roils Georgia politics 3h ago

Credit: Portman Holdings

Take a look at Portman’s vertical vision for Amsterdam Walk
2h ago

Credit: AJC file

‘They all went away:’ Why some foreign farmworkers end up leaving the fields
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Ga. agencies seek more health spending, raises and reversal of cuts by lawmakers
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Ga. agencies seek more health spending, raises and reversal of cuts by lawmakers
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

New report highlights obstacles, solutions for local Black women founders
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Spink

Hartsfield-Jackson warns travelers of long security lines Monday
1h ago
Delta to pay millions in class action settlement over pandemic refunds
Better get there early: Long security lines bog down Atlanta airport
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Election 2023: Voter registration deadline is this Tuesday, Oct. 10
14h ago
Ambassador Ruth Davis lost a keepsake, then a Redditor came to the rescue
AJC INVESTIGATION
City of Atlanta to sue owner of dilapidated Forest Cove apartments
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top