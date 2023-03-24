X

LISTEN: A final mad dash at the Georgia Legislature

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The final stretch of the Georgia legislative session is here, and things are getting wild under the Gold Dome.

In this episode of Politically Georgia, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss what bills could cross the finish line before the last day on Wednesday and what might not make the cut.

Our team will explain how the impasse over hospital regulations could reshape the final days of the session.

We also look at Gov. Brian Kemp’s approach during the first legislative session of his second term and Donald Trump’s expected indictment.

Greg and Patricia also have their “Who’s up and Who’s down” for the week.

Do you have a question you’d like to ask Greg and Patricia on the show? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

