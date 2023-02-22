X
Dark Mode Toggle

Judge rules against DOJ over communications in Georgia voting law suit

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Feds must reveal information about talks with groups suing Georgia

A judge has ordered the U.S. Department of Justice to turn over communications with organizations suing Georgia over the state’s voting laws, deciding in favor of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as he tries to show that the federal government collaborated with his opponents.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden ruled Monday that the Department of Justice must disclose documents it has withheld during an ongoing lawsuit that alleges racial discrimination in Georgia’s voting laws passed after the 2020 general election.

Raffensperger, a Republican, said he wants to find evidence of political coordination between Democratic President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice and 62 plaintiffs that have filed lawsuits against the voting law, known as Senate Bill 202.

“Considering how blatantly political the Biden lawsuit against Georgia’s commonsense election law was from the beginning, it’s no surprise they would stonewall our request for basic transparency,” Raffensperger said Wednesday. “I’m gratified that the court agreed that there should be no secrecy between the Biden Justice Department and liberal activists.”

Multiple lawsuits oppose the voting law, which limited ballot drop boxes, reduced early voting time before runoffs, eliminated paperless online absentee ballot applications and banned handing out food or drinks to voters waiting in line.

The Department of Justice’s lawsuit alleges the law illegally targeted Black voters in violation of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which prohibits racial discrimination in elections.

In response to the lawsuit, Raffensperger filed a Freedom of Information Act request for the Department of Justice’s communications with other plaintiffs, including Democrat Stacey Abrams, Fair Fight Action, the Black Voters Matter Trust Fund and the 6th District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church.

The department refused to disclose documents that it claimed were protected among litigants with similar interests. Raffensperger then sued.

McFadden, a nominee of Republican President Donald Trump, rejected the department’s claim.

The Department of Justice hasn’t yet produced documents following McFadden’s order, pending a potential appeal.

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

Editors' Picks

Why Jimmy Carter’s pastor won’t say ‘goodbye’ to the former president8h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office

Ex-Doraville police officer now charged with murder in 16-year-old’s death
2h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Economic Development

Will a 14,000-acre Bartow wildlife preserve stay wild or be developed?
5h ago

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: Coaching the Hawks means coaching Trae Young
4h ago

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: Coaching the Hawks means coaching Trae Young
4h ago

Credit: AP

Winner comes forward to claim $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Politically Georgia: A day in Jimmy Carter’s hometown of Plains
5h ago
OPINION: Jimmy Carter, humble and kind
7h ago
Why Jimmy Carter’s pastor won’t say ‘goodbye’ to the former president
8h ago
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

After fleeing invasion of Ukraine, refugees start 'from scratch' in Georgia
A day in Jimmy Carter’s hometown of Plains - A special Politically Georgia podcast
5h ago
What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top