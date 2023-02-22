Judge rules against DOJ over communications in Georgia voting law suit

The Department of Justice’s lawsuit alleges the law illegally targeted Black voters in violation of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which prohibits racial discrimination in elections.

In response to the lawsuit, Raffensperger filed a Freedom of Information Act request for the Department of Justice’s communications with other plaintiffs, including Democrat Stacey Abrams, Fair Fight Action, the Black Voters Matter Trust Fund and the 6th District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church.

The department refused to disclose documents that it claimed were protected among litigants with similar interests. Raffensperger then sued.

McFadden, a nominee of Republican President Donald Trump, rejected the department’s claim.

The Department of Justice hasn’t yet produced documents following McFadden’s order, pending a potential appeal.