Georgia legislator fined for campaigning when he gave water to voters

While previous state law banned giving money or gifts to voters, it didn’t spell out whether that prohibition applied to distributing food and water. The law also prohibits soliciting votes within 150 feet of a polling location.

Bruce said he didn’t ask for anyone’s vote and had no opponent in the race when he visited three polling places on Oct. 13, 2020.

The fine against Bruce was disclosed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution through a request for State Election Board documents under the Georgia Open Records Act.

The State Election Board unanimously approved the fine during a meeting last month during a vote that didn’t reveal the substance of the case or Bruce’s name.

In a separate case, the board levied a $250 fine against former state legislator Matthew Wilson, a Democrat from Brookhaven, in December 2021 for handing out pizza to voters in 2018.