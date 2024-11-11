Here’s who’s joining the Trump administration

Here are the people Trump says will join his administration

Tom Homan

The former acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement director will serve as “border czar” in Trump’s incoming administration. The position is likely to play a key role in Trump’s campaign pledges to secure the U.S.-Mexico border and mount a massive deportation operation.

In addition to overseeing the southern and northern borders and “maritime, and aviation security,” Trump said Homan “will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin,” a central part of his agenda.

Homan is a tough-talking former Border Patrol agent who worked his way up to head Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 2017 and 2018 as the acting director. He was never confirmed by the Senate, and his new role does not require it.

Stephen Miller

The president-elect named longtime adviser Stephen Miller, an immigration hard-liner, to be the deputy chief of policy in his new administration.

Miller was a senior adviser in Trump’s first term and has been a central figure in many of the former president’s policy decisions, notably his move to separate thousands of immigrant families as a deterrence program in 2018. Miller helped craft many of Trump’s hardline speeches and plans on immigration.

Since Trump left office, Miller has served as the president of America First Legal, an organization of former Trump advisers fashioned as a conservative version of the American Civil Liberties Union, and is expected to take a leading role in Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration and promised the largest deportation operation in U.S. history.

Elise Stefanik

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik was chosen to serve as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations.

Stefanik has long been one of Trump’s most loyal allies in the U.S. House and was among those discussed as a potential vice presidential choice. She will be thrown into the world body’s deep divisions from the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine to reining in nuclear programs in North Korea and Iran.

She will also come face-to-face almost daily in the U.N. Security Council with the ambassadors of Russia and China whose countries are now strongly allied and looking warily at a second Trump presidency – and sometimes with their counterparts from North Korea and Iran.

Trump said that Stefanik also will be a member of his Cabinet.

Susie Wiles

The veteran Florida political strategist moves from a largely behind-the-scenes role of campaign co-chair to the high-profile position of the president’s closest adviser and counsel.

Susie Wiles, who’s been credited with being a steadfast and quiet power behind Trump’s third White House campaign, running a largely disciplined and ultimately winning operation, was named as his new chief of staff.

The longtime Florida-based Republican strategist ran Trump’s campaign in the state in 2016 and 2020. Before that, she ran Rick Scott ‘s 2010 campaign for Florida governor and briefly served as the manager of former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman ‘s 2012 presidential campaign.

Wiles is the daughter of the late NFL player-turned-broadcaster Pat Summerall.

Lee Zeldin

Former U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin was chosen to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

Trump, in a statement, said Zeldin, who mounted a failed bid for governor of New York in 2022, would “ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet.”

Zeldin left Congress in 2023 and was among the Republicans in Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 election results. He did not serve on committees with oversight of environmental policy.

In 2016 he pushed to change the designation of about 150 square miles of federal waters in Long Island Sound to state jurisdiction for New York and Rhode Island. He wanted to open the area to striped bass fishing, which is allowed in state waters but banned in the federal area.

What about Georgia?

Nick Ayers

A former political wunderkind who is now a middle-aged Republican mover-and-shaker, Nick Ayers could return to Trump’s inner sanctum as a White House adviser or another staff position.

As a college student in the early 2000s, Ayers got swept up into politics and became Republican Sonny Perdue’s right-hand man during his run for governor. He served as Perdue’s 2006 campaign manager, then the youngest-ever head of the Republican Governors Association and later as a top aide to Vice President Mike Pence.

After declining to take the job as Trump’s chief of staff in 2018, he returned to Atlanta and co-founded Everylife Diapers, a conservative alternative to name-brand diapers.

Brandon Beach

State Sen. Brandon Beach, an Alpharetta Republican, was a fixture at just about every major Trump rally in the closing weeks of the race. A longtime economic development official, Beach recently stepped back from the Develop Fulton booster group to focus full time on helping Trump’s presidential bid.

He’s not seen as a pick for the Cabinet or another high-level position, but he is talked about possibly filling a position in the Department of Transportation or another federal agency.

Marjorie Taylor Greene

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, first elected to Congress in 2020, is one of Trump’s most visible and loyal allies in the U.S. House. That may give the Rome Republican a leg up on an appointment to his Cabinet, although her controversial persona may make it difficult for her to get confirmed in the Senate.

Greene has said in the past that she would like to serve as Trump’s secretary of homeland security, which would give her oversight of immigration. However, now that Trump has announced that Tom Homan, a former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, will serve as his “border czar,” it remains to be seen whether Greene is still interested in the secretary role.

More recently, Greene has said only that she wants to help Trump move fast on implementing his agenda, which could mean she best serves the president by remaining in the House, where Republicans are expected to retain a thin majority.

Bruce LeVell

Bruce LeVell, the former Gwinnett GOP chair, was an early Trump enthusiast during the 2016 campaign who served as the head of the Republican’s diversity coalition. After a failed run for U.S. House in 2017, LeVell joined the Small Business Administration in 2018 in a regional role.

He said in an interview that he’s already in talks about joining the administration, but wouldn’t say what role.

“It’s going to be very significant. I can’t really say right now, but it’s going to be, it’s going to be very significant.”

Kelly Loeffler

Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who is married to billionaire Jeff Sprecher, has lots of money. And they didn’t hesitate to spend it helping get Trump elected.

In addition to donating nearly $5 million to Trump’s campaign and affiliated groups, Loeffler also poured millions into her Greater Georgia organization that worked on turning out voters through targeted advertising and get-out-the-vote efforts. Trump has already announced that Loeffler will serve as one of the co-chairs of his inaugural committee.

She could be a contender for Commerce Secretary or leader of the Small Business Administration. Deep-pocketed donors are also usually among the first in line for coveted ambassadorships. The United Nations ambassadorship appears to be filled already, but the Vatican, anyone?

Josh McKoon

A former state senator from Columbus, Georgia Republican Party Chair Josh McKoon built a reputation at the state Capitol as a proponent of more stringent ethics rules and a champion of contentious “religious liberty” legislation. Unafraid to pick fights within his own party, he finished third in a bruising 2018 primary for secretary of state.

He won the Georgia GOP chairmanship in 2023 with a pledge to unite mainstream and hard-line conservatives. He’s credited with shifting Republican strategy toward an embrace of early voting and working to smooth over strained party ties with Gov. Brian Kemp.

With changes expected at the top tier of the Republican National Committee after Trump’s win, McKoon could be in line for a high-level position within the RNCRepublican National Committee.

The Associated Press and Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Greg Bluestein, Mirtha Donastorg, Tia Mitchell and Alex Sanz contributed to this report.